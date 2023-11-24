Dyson Airwrap Flash Deal: Save $180 On The Viral Beauty Tool Before It Sells Out, Again

"I'm obsessed with my Dyson air wrap. I used so many tools in the past—hair straightener, revlon blow dryer hair brush, hot curlers, curling iron, the wand, etc. None of these tools compare to the Dyson. Dyson provides my hair with shine, volume, zero frizz and the best part is that I can get it done within less than 25 mins! I do have long thick hair. I use every attachment based on what I want to accomplish. Bought my mom one. Told my friends and family all about it. Lots of compliments."

"The quality is incredible! I used the blow dryer part which was strong. Then used the bar curling part which is much longer than then older model. Seconds later I have a perfect curl. They made it really easy to switch the curl the opposite way on top of the barrel. WOW really impressed. Love it!"

"I am 70+ and been going to salons for color for over 50 years. My hair has gone from soft and thick to coarse and thick and now to fine and frizzy. By far the last has been the most challenging. Using a brush and blow dryer was not fun especially trying to stretch the hair straight. And the results were not great compared to my salon blowouts. The Airwrap gives me excellent results. It dries my hair smooth with little effort in half the time I was spending previously. My hair is also shiny now like when I was younger. It took me about 3 sessions to master all the attachments. Once I figured them out, I was able to style my hair as well as the salon. If you can afford it, it is worth the expense because nothing has worked as well."

"I have always loved Dyson products but this one is hands down my favorite. I have long curly hair and before using the airwrap I used to avoid washing and drying my hair cuz it used to take so long to do the whole process. Ever since I started using the airwrap I am so excited to wash and style my hair. This is hands down the best styling tool. I receive so many compliments every time I use the airwrap to dry and style. I love that they got rid of the need to switch barrels when curling your hair , it makes the process that much easier. My husband loves using the hairdryer and the firm smoothing brush too. It is a little pricey but it's worth the money. Couldn't be happier!"

"Is it a little expensive? Yes it is. Is it worth it? Yes it is. This is the most amazing hairdryer/hairstyle I've ever used. It's like my hair is professionally blown out and styled every day. Amazing!!!"

"Ummmm, this thing changed my life. I have long natural wavy hair (coarse and dry and salon blonde). With that being said I always let my hair dry naturally, which too forever, and ended up just looking like frizzy bed head. I did not want to take the 1+ hour to blow dry and flat iron or curl. I finally took the plunge knowing I could return. The best thing is I am wearing less pony tails bc my hair actually looks good. AND IT LASTS FOR DAYS!!!!!! LIFE CHANGER AND WORTH EVERY PENNY!"

"i bought this a month ago and use it after EVERY shower. my hair is the type to usually be extremely frizzy or half wavy half straight post-shower. however, ever since i started using the dyson, my hair is always naturally curly and makes me look a lot more put together, and i get compliments often."

"I never thought I would pay this much for a hair dryer/styler; BUT, I am so glad I did! This is amazing and easier than I thought it would be. I spoke with a few customers that already had a version of this for years and they all said they loved it! So so happy with this purchase."

"I got my Dyson a few weeks ago after dreaming about it for years. I am a very sloppy hair stylist; for 20 years the best I could do with my hair is to straighten it with a flat iron. I have curly wavy uncontrolled type of hair. The Dyson brought diversity in my life! I now make cool waves, nice curls, straightening without losing volume… Feels like just the beginning of a myriad opportunities. And all of these in quick 15 minutes. Spoiler alert: this magical tool is addictive!"