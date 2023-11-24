Dyson Airwrap Flash Deal: Save $180 On The Viral Beauty Tool Before It Sells Out, Again

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hair, hair! Black Friday is finally upon us, and the deals are no joking matter (apart from the endless pun possibilities; apologies in advance). Whether you're looking to get through your holiday shopping list in one go or belatedly celebrate "Treat Yo'Self Day" (iykyk), there's no better time of year than now to clear out your wish-listed and bookmarked items. And yes, that absolutely includes splurge-worthy finds like SKIMS and Beats headphones — you know, the stuff that you've perpetually kept in shopping cart purgatory but can never bring yourself to actually buy because it would drag your wallet down under.
Well, brush your worries away, because we have the perfect opportunity for you to indulge in a lil' retail therapy without completely breaking the bank. Specifically, one of the most sought-after, internet-loved big ticket items that's on sale is the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler. It's essentially a short-cut (pun totally intended) for your hair styling needs, from drying and smoothing to curling and shaping. It delivers such amazing results that it's constantly sold out across multiple stores, especially when it's on sale. We've got you covered, though, because for 24 hours on QVC, you can get save $180 on a Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler bundle, plus an added $100 value with the included travel pouch and extra barrel.
We've done as much as we can to get this deal on your radar while it's still in stock, so all that's left to do on your part is shop it. Hairy, before it's gone!
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler With Extra Barrel & Travel Pouch
Getting the hair of your dreams has never been easier with the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler, which has the ability to curl, shape, smooth, dry, and more. The innovative tool uses air to attract and wrap hair to the barrel of the brush, minimizing hassle and saving your arm strength.
This bundle includes:
- (1) Dyson Airwrap Styler
- (1) 1.2-inch Airwrap long barrel
- (1) 1.6-inch Airwrap long barrel
- (1) 0.8-inch Airwrap long barrel
- (1) Firm smoothing brush
- (1) Soft smoothing brush
- (1) Round volumizing brush
- (1) Coanda smoothing dryer
- (1) Storage case
- (1) Travel pouch
- (1) Filter cleaning brush
If you're still tangled up about adding this special Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler bundle to your shopping cart, check out these rave reviews from QVC shoppers who purchased a similar bundle (one that didn't include the added $100 value of a travel pouch & extra barrel).
"I'm obsessed with my Dyson air wrap. I used so many tools in the past—hair straightener, revlon blow dryer hair brush, hot curlers, curling iron, the wand, etc. None of these tools compare to the Dyson. Dyson provides my hair with shine, volume, zero frizz and the best part is that I can get it done within less than 25 mins! I do have long thick hair. I use every attachment based on what I want to accomplish. Bought my mom one. Told my friends and family all about it. Lots of compliments."
"The quality is incredible! I used the blow dryer part which was strong. Then used the bar curling part which is much longer than then older model. Seconds later I have a perfect curl. They made it really easy to switch the curl the opposite way on top of the barrel. WOW really impressed. Love it!"
"I am 70+ and been going to salons for color for over 50 years. My hair has gone from soft and thick to coarse and thick and now to fine and frizzy. By far the last has been the most challenging. Using a brush and blow dryer was not fun especially trying to stretch the hair straight. And the results were not great compared to my salon blowouts. The Airwrap gives me excellent results. It dries my hair smooth with little effort in half the time I was spending previously. My hair is also shiny now like when I was younger. It took me about 3 sessions to master all the attachments. Once I figured them out, I was able to style my hair as well as the salon. If you can afford it, it is worth the expense because nothing has worked as well."
"I have always loved Dyson products but this one is hands down my favorite. I have long curly hair and before using the airwrap I used to avoid washing and drying my hair cuz it used to take so long to do the whole process. Ever since I started using the airwrap I am so excited to wash and style my hair. This is hands down the best styling tool. I receive so many compliments every time I use the airwrap to dry and style. I love that they got rid of the need to switch barrels when curling your hair , it makes the process that much easier. My husband loves using the hairdryer and the firm smoothing brush too. It is a little pricey but it's worth the money. Couldn't be happier!"
"Is it a little expensive? Yes it is. Is it worth it? Yes it is. This is the most amazing hairdryer/hairstyle I've ever used. It's like my hair is professionally blown out and styled every day. Amazing!!!"
"Ummmm, this thing changed my life. I have long natural wavy hair (coarse and dry and salon blonde). With that being said I always let my hair dry naturally, which too forever, and ended up just looking like frizzy bed head. I did not want to take the 1+ hour to blow dry and flat iron or curl. I finally took the plunge knowing I could return. The best thing is I am wearing less pony tails bc my hair actually looks good. AND IT LASTS FOR DAYS!!!!!! LIFE CHANGER AND WORTH EVERY PENNY!"
"i bought this a month ago and use it after EVERY shower. my hair is the type to usually be extremely frizzy or half wavy half straight post-shower. however, ever since i started using the dyson, my hair is always naturally curly and makes me look a lot more put together, and i get compliments often."
"I never thought I would pay this much for a hair dryer/styler; BUT, I am so glad I did! This is amazing and easier than I thought it would be. I spoke with a few customers that already had a version of this for years and they all said they loved it! So so happy with this purchase."
"I got my Dyson a few weeks ago after dreaming about it for years. I am a very sloppy hair stylist; for 20 years the best I could do with my hair is to straighten it with a flat iron. I have curly wavy uncontrolled type of hair. The Dyson brought diversity in my life! I now make cool waves, nice curls, straightening without losing volume… Feels like just the beginning of a myriad opportunities. And all of these in quick 15 minutes. Spoiler alert: this magical tool is addictive!"
Dyson V12 Detect Plus Slim Cordfree Vacuum With 7 Tools
Clean your whole house, from the floors to mattresses and mattresses(!) with the Dyson V12 Detect Slim cordfree vacuum. It comes with seven tools to help you tackle all sorts of messes with ease, and it can even convert to a handheld vacuum for hard-to-reach spots and smaller areas like your car.
One QVC shopper wrote, "I was skeptical, but I am thrilled with this!" They added, "For starters, I had another Dyson stick vacuum in the past. In lasted about 7 years and then the battery would not re-charge. Dyson's replacement battery is about $100. So when I saw the features of this one, I had a decision to make! Because of all the upgrades since my last one (battery life, attachments, the button to turn on instead of holding the trigger) I decided to buy. Happy I did. I actually enjoy vacuuming! The only downside is that I have two dogs, so I have to clean out the canister every few minutes...but that is my problem--not yours!"
Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Bladeless Fan & Heater With Jet Focus
Call this bladeless fan & heater Goldilocks, because it'll have your space feeling juuust right all the time, temperature-wise. The sleek, innovative design amplifies surrounding air to deliver an uninterrupted stream of smooth, powerful airflow that shuts off automatically once the room reaches the set temperature. It's also equipped with 10 speed settings, one-touch oscillation control, and a remote for easy control.
According to one QVC shopper who called this appliance a "work horse in action," "This is the second one I have purchased from QVC. I have use it every day for almost 5 years now and without fail, it never let me down. So needless to say, I jumped at the opportunity to purchase another one, when I found it on sale."
Dyson TP01 Tower Fan & Air Purifier x
With the new year coming up, now is the time to start thinking about ways to upgrade your life, including your daily environment. You deserve to surround yourself with nothing but the best, and that includes the air quality of your home. This dual fan and air purifier has an Intelligent Purification system that monitors your air and reacts precisely with a 360-degree glass HEPA filter to capture up to 99.97% of particles, according to the brand. At the same time, it keeps your home cool and fresh with a powerful stream of smooth air.
One QVC shopper wrote, "We have had this fan for over a year now and absolutely love it! We run it almost 24/7 all summer and with regular filter changes it has given us 0 problems. It's also FANTASTIC for families with mobile little kids, we have a mobile baby and toddler and with the design we do not worry about fingers or hair getting hurt. Would buy again."
