Lululemon Black Friday 2023: Score a $29 Sports Bra, $39 Leggings, $59 Shoes & More

Bestie, this is not a drill: Black Friday is officially less than 24 hours away. It's the most wonderful time of year to score seriously unbelievable deals on all your shopping needs, from must-have tech that's on everyone's wish list to bestselling, splurge-worthy brands like Kate Spade, UGG, Ninja, and more. If there was ever a time to put on your shopping hat and get'cha head in the game, it's now, because the latest brand stepping up to the plate is none other than lululemon.
From fitness enthusiasts to sporty-chic fashionistas alike, lululemon has something for everyone in your life, including yourself. The brand just launched its Black Friday 2023 event and updated its beloved "We Made Too Much" section — meaning, you can score cult-fave finds like $88 Align leggings for $39 and $148 Blissfeel running shoes for $59.
Needless to say, lululemon has what you've been looking for, so get ready to shop to the top before these can't-miss items sell out!
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Jogger Full Length
These fan-fave Align joggers are cute enough to wear out and comfy enough to lounge in all day (every day). Made from Nulu fabric, these pants are designed with a slim fit that skims your body and falls right at the ankles.
According to one lululemon reviewer, "These are my new work pants!!!! I love them. A coworker of mine had a pair and raved about them and they looked great on her. So I decided to go and grab a pair. I will now get the other colors so I don't have to wear the same ones everyday. So happy I decided to get a pair!!!"
lululemon Groove High-Rise Split-Hem Flared Pant Nulu
These high-rise, split-flare pants plus any cropped tee or sweater in your closet? Instant trendy-chic outfit. The pants are styled to hug your body from the waist to the knee and flare out from the knee to the hem, keeping you comfortable during low-impact workouts, errands, walks, and travel.
One shopper called these pants their "FAVORITE bottoms," adding, "I've been purchasing from Lululemon for over 7 years and this is my first review. I can't stop wearing these and I'm waiting for more colors! I'm 5'2 and got them hemmed 1.75 inches and they fit perfect. I was worried about issues with the split-hem, but they look fine. I'd also love to see a similar style but without the split-hem. This style has the perfect mid-high rise and seam details without being obnoxious. Can't wait for more!"
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25 Inch
If you're looking for the perfect lululemon gift for yourself or a loved one, you can't go wrong with these classic Align leggings. They deliver light, breathable support that's amazing for low-intensity workouts and daily casual wear.
One shopper reviewed, "These are the first Aligns I've owned and now unfortunately I understand the hype!! (I say unfortunately as I didn't want to live in leggings and now I want more…) so comfortable and flattering."
lululemon Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme Regular
Elevate your OOTD without compromising your comfort with these straight-leg pants. Made from sweat-wicking, four-way stretch Luxtreme fabric, these pants feature a mid-rise, waistband drawcord that can be worn inside or out, and roomy front pockets (& optional, stitched back pockets).
According to one reviewer, these are the "Best dress pants EVER!" They wrote, "These pants are so comfortable you can wear them on an airplane...and I did. It was the best plane ride I have ever had for work."
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 6 Inch
Trendy and comfortable, these high-rise shorts are shaped to hug your body and move with your body, no matter how you stretch, bend, and snap. They're even equipped with a hidden waistband pocket that fits your card, key, or other small essentials without getting in your way.
One reviewer raved, "It comes as no surprise to me, that I love these. I am an avid Align leggings girl. These have the same exact fit and feel in just a short instead of full leg. They do not make an awkward line across my thigh either so I feel they're more flattering than other biker shorts I've tried."
lululemon Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5 Inch
If you prefer low-rise shorts for jogging and moving, these lined shorts are perfect. They feature strategically placed back vents for breathability, an infinity drawcord for a personalized fit, and a back zipper pocket for all your small necessities.
According to one lululemon shopper, "These shorts are amazing!! The waist band is incredibly comfortable and stretchy and the shorts material is very breathable. When you first get them they are tighter on the pant/leg part because they haven't been worn but they loosen up. They also look slightly short online but are cut in a way that they cover everything if you get your size. Overall, fantastic shorts for everyday anything use!"
lululemon Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support, A–DDD(E) Cups
Zip & go with this innovative zip-front sports bra. It's designed to keep you supported in all your high-impact activities (looking at you, runners!), featuring breathable built-in cups, a secure bonded underband, and a hidden bra hook that holds the opening in place as you zip up.
One shopper wrote, "This is the best thing that can happen to your chest and back. You can forget you ever carry any breasts at all and enjoy the lightness of your walk or run. Then in one second zip down you say hi to the devils again! Almost feels like you leave breast issue out of the equation for a while. Also flattering and non pushy. Can be worn casually too. I wore them for a full day and did not feel the need to get out of them immediately after getting home like I do with any other bra."
lululemon Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew
Perfectly oversized and stylishly cropped, this crewneck is the perfect staple to add to your sweatshirt collection. It's also ultra-cozy to boot, made with the brand's Softstreme fabric that's as soft as peach fuzz on your skin.
According to one shopper, "I've never felt anything like this material before. Yeah I've have soft shirts but this is SOFT and butter smooth. It doesn't show water stains and it washes well if the directions are followed. I don't use any fabric softener of course. Easily packable. Love with joggers."
lululemon Back in Action Long-Sleeve Shirt
This classic long-sleeve shirt, available in both white and black, is made from super-soft Pima cotton fabric that is naturally breathable and comfortably stretchy. It's designed with a relaxed fit and scooped back hem that adds length in the back for extra coverage.
One lululemon shopper raved, "Absolutely my favorite Lulu shirt, both long and short sleeve. Have them in many colors and they drape nicely hiding those "mom" problem areas. Always feel cool and comfortable wearing them. Please make them in more colors....really crossing my fingers for the new espresso color."
lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Crewneck Sweater
For those who love getting cozy but are always on the go, this chic wool-blend crewneck is a wardrobe must-have. It can be dressed up or down, and it features an extra-roomy fit and long length that keeps your bum and hips covered (so you don't freeze your butt off)!
As one reviewer explained, "Love this sweater so much because not only does it make me look put together when I just roll out of bed, but it is also one of the comfiest sweaters I own. In fact, it is so comfortable that I have a hard time wearing any other tops I own. Ended up buying a size 8 because that was all that was available at my local store (I am typically a 6 at lulu) but the oversized fit works well."
lululemon Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend Long-Sleeve Shirt
Elevate your everyday wardrobe with this minimal-chic long-sleeve shirt. It's styled with an easy fit that falls just right around your waistband, and it's made from a soft, stretchy blend of cotton, lyocell, and linen.
According to one shopper, "Fantastic. Holds shape nicely after washes, unlike many of my other lulu T-shirt's. It's fantastic. It's breathable. It's fabric you can sweat in, for those of us who wear natural deodorant. :) Best shirt Lulu has ever made, hands down."
lululemon Quick-Dry Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
Whether you're heading to the tennis court or swinging on the tenniscore fashion trend, this chic, short-sleeve polo shirt will have you covered and comfortable. It's made from quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric that's treated with No-Stink Zinc technology to help inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria, according to the brand.
One reviewer wrote, "The fabric used for this polo is incredible in comparison to other brand polos I've worn. Cooling, soft, and stretchy! I'm a coach and I wear this during hot game days. This polo is so comfortable and compliments the female body so well. Please bring it out in more colors! Ideally colors that sports teams would use (red, green, blue). I purchased both white and black and got them embroidered with my schools logo and they look so clean! If you made a dark red I would purchase instantly!"
lululemon Align™ Bra Light Support, A/B Cup
Buttery soft, weightless, and gently supportive? This sports bra checks all the boxes. Designed for yoga and low-impact movement, the bra is made from Nulu fabric that moves and stretches with you without losing shape.
One reviewer labeled this their "Favourite Sports Bra," adding, "My top lululemon sport bra. I hate feeling super compressed and flat chested when in a sport bra. I wear a 32C and when I wear these it's perfect. I can run and do HITT/cardio or weight lift with no discomfort but still have a flattering amount of bust. More colours please!!"
lululemon Cotton Terry Sweatband
This soft, all-sports sweatband is made of looped cotton terry fabric that's stretchy and absorbent, helping keep sweat out of your eyes so you can stay focused on your training.
One lululemon shopper described this as the "Softest headband with right amount of stretch." They also wrote, "I have been searching for just the right fabric and fit! These headbands are perfect! Will order again !"
lululemon Diamond-Shaped Hotel Keychain
Make every day feel like vacation with this hotel-inspired, diamond-shaped keychain. Who knew being put together could feel so easy and look so cute?
According to one reviewer, "This has been a great keychain. I love the shape and the saying on the keychain, live in the moment. I got the white colored one and it helps me find my keys easily in any bag I put my keys in because of the color and shape."
lululemon Women's Power Stride No-Show Sock with Active Grip 3 Pack
A great workout session starts with great socks (because blisters and sprained ankles are just never the vibe). These no-show socks are equipped with Active Grip tabs that hug the shape of your foot for a distraction-free fit.
As one lululemon shopper noted, "I love these grip socks. They sit low below the ankle, just as I like them, and grip along the seam so they don't slip. So comfortable."
lululemon Align™ Tank Top
Align tank tops have amassed a highly devoted following among lululemon shoppers, making it no surprise they tend to sell out even at regular price. But right now, you have the chance to score this stylish mint version for just $39, along with 12 other colors at prices ranging from $39-$49.
One lululemon shopper wrote, "This tank has the softest material with a built in bra for extra support! True to size and just a great quality of clothing!!"
lululemon City Adventurer Tote Bag 27L
Calling all city adventurers and jet setters. This roomy tote bag features a unique design with a zippered gusset that can hold an extra eight liters of storage. It's equipped with easy-access, exterior pockets for your essentials, along with interior pockets and a trolley-compatible sleeve.
According to one reviewer, "I loved this bag so much that I bought one for my cousin too! I use it as a travel bag, as a diaper bag, and as a tote bag when I am walking around in Rome. It expands the perfect amount to fit more stuff in when I travel home from a destination and it has lots of great pockets for all my airpods, lip glosses, and ID!"
lululemon Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Vest
Wonderfully puffy and stylishly cropped, this water-repellent, down vest will keep you feeling cozy and looking runway-ready no matter where you go. It's designed with a cinchable waist to hold in heat, along with a relaxed fit that can be worn over larger layers (alternatively, you can size down for a slimmer fit).
One lululemon shopper wrote, "I could not justify another Lululemon wunder puff but when I put this on, I'm in love. It is shorter than the other version but it's not too short. Specifically, this length with the ties gathered adds a polished and sleek look to an outfit. You would want a close fitting top inside, preferably black. Black on black works in this case. I went with my usual 4 and it's the right size for me. I'm 5 ft 7 at 125 pounds."
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 21
Ring the alarm, because these cult-classic Align leggings are just $39! They're buttery-soft and luxuriously comfortable, allowing you total freedom to move and stretch while staying secure. These leggings are also available in 16 other colors with prices ranging from $39-$69.
One reviewer summed it up perfectly: "The Lululemon align leggings are just so amazing. The fit true to size, they are so comfortable and stretchy, great for working out and so soft and silky. Definitely worth the price."
lululemon Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe
These award-winning Blissfeel running shoes are designed to support your every step, featuring a padded tongue and heel collar, supportive midfoot frame, moisture-wicking liner, heel clip, and pressure-mapped outsole.
One lululemon shopper called these shoes "Heaven on earth," writing, "Honestly, these are the most comfortable most amazing shoes I have ever worn. I love them so much I bought three."
lululemon Base Pace High-Rise Reflective Crop 23 Inch
These may just be the coolest leggings we've ever seen. Made from smooth, lightweight Nulux fabric, the Base Pace leggings are decked out with 360° reflexivity, continuous drawcord, back pocket, and no inseam for smoother movement.
According to one shopper, "I resisted buying lululemon for so long and now I wonder why. They are really great! So soft and comfortable. The waistband does not roll down when I run and there is just enough compression."
lululemon Wunderlust Duffle Bag 40L
Your classic duffle bag, elevated. The large zip opening allows you to easily access items within the ultra-roomy interior, while the external pockets can be used to hold your water bottle, shoes, and sweaty gear separate from everything else. Plus, the detachable straps can be adjusted to shoulder or crossbody length.
One reviewer raved, "I love this bag. I use it mainly to go to and from the gym, but I could see myself using it for traveling too. The material is great quality. The zippers are satisfying and feel seamless. The shoe compartment is wonderful; my old bag didn't have one. Would definitely recommend this bag!"
lululemon The Hot/Cold Bottle 17oz
If you're a beverage girlie, you know how important it is to have a reliable mug that keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. The Hot/Cold Bottle does just that via a stainless steel, double-walled, and vacuum-insulated design. It also features a single-touch open-and-close lid for easy sipping on the go, along with a built-in silicone coaster and size that fits in most cup holders.
One lululemon shopper titled this their "Favorite Versatile Bottle." Additionally, they wrote, "This waterbottle is my favorite. I lost the first one I had and bought the same one again. It is the perfect size, not too big to put ij your purse and carry it around. It fits in cup holders. I like that it has no straws because I do not like cleaning straws all the time. I also like that the top of the bottle ring can flip upwards so you can hang on a backpack or carry it that way as well."
lululemon Women's Textured Fleece-Lined Knit Cozy Set
The cold will never bother you, anyway, with these cozy mittens and matching beanie. The textured fleece fabric lining keeps you warm, and the material is even blended with a hint of cashmere for added softness.
According to one reviewer, "Very cozy hat and mittens, looks cute on. The fuzzy lining doesn't leave fluff behind in my hair or make it frizzy."
lululemon All Day Essentials Belt Bag 2.5L
Last but certainly not least, we just couldn't resist including the cult-fave Belt Bag. Designed in trendy earth tones that go with just about any outfit, this versatile bag is equipped with an exterior zippered pocket, zippered main compartment, and interior pocket for small items.
One lululemon shopper explained, "I love this bag! I had the smaller one and loved it also but needed something a bit bigger for shopping. This is a perfect size. It fits my wallet and cell phone and still has plenty of room for other essentials. I would highly recommend this bag. Great price too!"
