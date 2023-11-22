Walmart's Black Friday 2023 Sale Includes $99 Beats, $98 Roku TV, $38 Bike, & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We have a couple days left until it's actually Black Friday, but if the countdown suspense has you stressin' (on top of all the regular holiday stress of hosting, cooking, and gift shopping), take a deep breathe and hear us out. Since tomorrow is Thanksgiving, we figured we should share some of the things we're grateful for, and right now, Walmart is at the top of our nice list.
The retailer officially launched its main Black Friday 2023 sale today, meaning you can score insane deals on top-rated tech, home & kitchen finds, toys, and so much more right now. Walmart truly has all the deals you need and want this holiday season, from just-restocked 2nd-generation Apple AirPods Pro to splurge-worthy finds (yes, it would be hard to justify buying an $800 hot tub on any other day of the year, but what if it was discounted to just $399?). That's just the tip of the iceberg, though, so to help you sort through the vast (almost overwhleming) sea of deals, we've rounded up the best finds for both your personal needs, like a $98 Roku Smart TV, and your holiday gifting needs, like a Baby Yoda LEGO set that's 50% off (though one could argue that this also falls under "personal needs").
With that being said, let's dive right in. We have absolutely no time to lose, so just keep swimming and shopping before these incredible deals sell out!
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
If there was ever a time to cop a pair of fan-fave Beats headphones, it's now, when they're 72% off! Available in three chic colors, the headphones deliver a superior listening experience with noise cancelling features and real-time audio calibration. You know these are on your wish list, not to mention on everyone else's wish lists (making them a perfect, wow-worthy present for anyone on your nice list this year).
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $169 (originally $249)
Apple Watch SE (2023) GPS 40mm for $179 (originally $249)
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Stainless Steel Smart Watch for $179 (originally $379.99)
KissAir Compact 1500W/750W Space Heater With Thermostat for $16.99 (originally $49.99)
Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera SE for $18 (originally $26.88)
HP 15.6" Laptop for $179 (originally $249)
VIZIO 75" Class V-Series 4K LED HDR Smart TV for $488
JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds for $9.88 (originally $29.38)
JBL PartyBox Encore Karaoke Party Speaker for $199
RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector for $29 (originally $59)
Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera for $479.99 (originally $639.99)
SZRSTH Solar Waterproof Motion Sensor Security Lights With Wireless Remote Control
Your home can say goodbye, darkness (my old friend), with these waterproof motion sensor security lights. Available for 78% off, these lights are equipped with wireless remote control, and you can choose between three convenient lighting mode: strong light sensor mode, dim light sensor mode, and strong long light mode. The floodlights come with everything you need for easy installation, and they're powered by 210 super bright LED beads that charge during the daytime.
Aquasana Clean Water Machine for $149.99 (originally $399.99)
Renpho HEPA Air Purifier for $59.99 (originally $199.99)
TMWINGS Towel Warmers for Bathroom 25L for $89.99 (originally $129.99)
eTopeak Paint Sprayer for $29.99 (originally $69.99)
Ophanie Ultra-Slim Bidet Attachment for Toilet With Dual Nozzle for $16.79 (originally $39.99)
iFanze 300W Portable Power Station for $145.99 (originally $399.99)
Auseo 60-inch Embedded Wall Mounted Indoor Fireplace for $289.99 (originally $499.99)
BestOffice 5 Tier Wire Shelving Unit for $48.99 (originally $112.99)
Gourmia All-in-One 14 QT Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator with 12 Cooking Functions
This isn't just your ordinary air fryer; it's 12 times better. The Gourmia All-in-One air fryer is equipped with 12 one-touch cooking functions that are preset for whatever the recipe calls for, from roasting and baking to dehydrating and reheating. The appliance also comes with a full rotisserie set, air fry baskets, an oven rack, and a drip tray, so you can get cookin' with confidence right away.
Auseo Nugget Ice Maker Countertop for $169.99 (originally $299.99)
GraniteStone Nonstick Pots & Pans Set - 17 Pcs for $89.99 (originally $149.99)
KitchenAid 21-Piece Plastic With Non-Skid Bottom Mixing Bowl & Measuring Set for $20
Thyme & Table 20-Piece Cutlery Set for $20
T-fal Kitchen Solutions 21-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $49
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 75318 Baby Yoda Figure
Yes, technically this is a children's toy, but I can think of about five friends off the bat who would adore this Baby Yoda LEGO set. If you also have a fan of The Mandalorian in your life, be it a child or adult, this gift is 100% the way to their hearts. I have spoken.
Pokemon Pikachu Plush 24-inch for $25 (originally $49.99)
Holy Stone HS430 Foldable FPV Drone With 1080P Camera for $48.89 (originally $109.99)
Little Tikes Cape Cottage House for $74 (originally $139)
Seckton Upgrade Kids Camera With Cute Silicone Cover for $23.99 (originally $42.99)
Huffy 16" Rock It Kids Bike for $38 (originally $64)
Wisairt 4 Pcs Play Kitchen Set for $19.99 (originally $62.99)
Sportspower Super Saucer Metal Swing Set for $99.99 (originally $229.99)
CoComelon Interactive Learning JJ Doll for $15 (originally $24.97)
Richgv Toddler Piano & Drum Mat With 2 Sticks for $17.99 (originally $49.99)
Marvel Spidey & His Amazing Friends 6V Bumper Car for $79 (originally $129)
Wisairt 53 Pcs Dinosaur Play Set for $14.99 (originally $79.99)
Deli 60 Colors Dual Tip Alcohol Markers for $15.99 (originally $35.99)
Yorin Trampoline for 2-3 Kids for $149 (originally $299.99)
LEGO Disney Belle And The Beast's Castle 43196 for $45 (originally about $100)
Comfier Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine With Heat
Any health enthusiast knows that one of the most important factors of fitness is rest & recovery. This foot massager is the perfect way to pamper a loved one or yourself, featuring two combined massage techniques (kneading & compression), three preprogrammed massage modes, and an optional heat capability. The foot sleeve is detachable and washable, and this nifty appliance even comes with a timed, auto shut-off function.
FitRx SmartBell XL - 10-90 lbs. for $149.99 (originally $249)
Sohamo S3 48V 15AH Electric Bike for $629 (originally $899)
Intex PureSpa Plus Bubble Inflatable Hot Tub for $399 (originally $799.99)
Lifetime Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop for $349.99 (originally $449)
Easpearl 2023 4D Full Body Massage Chair for $1,449 (originally $2,699.99)
1inhome 4 Wheel Mobility Scooter for $559 (originally $1,199.99)
When is Black Friday 2023?
Mark your calendars for Nov. 24, 2023, to save big from so many of your favorite stores and retailers.
When do early Black Friday deals start?
Tons of brands started rolling out Black Friday deals as early as November 1, so you can start saving right now!
Are Black Friday deals really worth it?
The short answer is...yes! Black Friday is known for their doorbuster deals and some of the best savings you can get all year on some of the most popular products in every category.
How much are Black Friday discounts?
On average, discounts range anywhere between 20% and 60% with some brands even offering up to 80% off.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Back in the 1960s, the term Black Friday was used to describe the masses of post-Thanksgiving Day shoppers, where the influx of purchases made many stores' accounts go from "in the red" to "in the black."
