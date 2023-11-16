Taylor Swift Plans to Bring Her Parents to Chiefs vs. Eagles Football Game

It's time for the parents to watch the boy on the football team.
Taylor Swift has plans to bring her mom Andrea Swift and dad Scott Swift with her to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against Philadelphia Eagles football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 20, a source close to the situation tells E! News.
It will mark the first time she's brought her family to cheer on Travis Kelce from the stands as their romance heats up. Taylor, on the other hand, has already been bonding with his parents Donna and Ed Kelce in the viewing suites at prior games—and this time, it could be a full family affair with Travis' brother Jason Kelce playing for the Eagles.
However, it won't be Travis' first time meeting Taylor's dad. Over the weekend, the NFL star joined Scott in the VIP tent of Taylor's Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the pop star made a lyric change in her setlist to prove she belongs with the athlete.
While performing the closing song "Karma," Taylor changed the lyrics of the line "Karma is that guy on the screen coming straight home to me" and replaced the word "screen" with "Chiefs."
And Travis couldn't calm down over the shoutout, with fan video capturing him grinning from ear-to-ear. An enthusiastic Scott patted him on the back and offered his hand for a high five—a gesture the football player failed to return during the show.
But there's no bad blood between with papa Swift: Travis later clarified that he was simply too stunned to notice the high five offering.
"Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy," the 34-year-old said during the Nov. 15 episode of his New Heights podcast, after his brother and co-host Jason teased that he had "left Scott hanging."
Travis continued, "Oh man, I missed that. I never miss a high five, too. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event."
Perhaps there will be an opportunity to shake it off and redeem himself after he play, play, plays in the Monday Night Football match.
For everything there is to know about Taylor's new lover—and why he may be the one for her—read on.