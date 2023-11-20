Barefoot Dreams Flash Deal: Get a $160 CozyChic Cardigan for Just $90

"I bought two and wear it around my old drafty house all winter. It's the best because I never worry about doing chores in this because I know when I wash and dry it, it will come out of the dryer better than when I put it in. Not sure what I did all winter before this sweater. Lifesaver. I found that this thicker styles do run a big larger but not a ton and adds to the coziness. This is uniform all winter and spring."

"I bought two and have since washed them multiple times. They are still just as soft and comfortable as when I first received them. A lot of TLC went into making these."

"This sweater is the warmest sweater I've ever had. The wind doesn't go thru the weave. And it's not too hot either. I don't know how it does it, but it's wonderful. It's also very soft & comfy. I haven't notices any static shocks with it either. I LOVE this sweater."

"This is my 4th or 5th Barefoot Dreams sweater and my Medium size was not available. Still so happy with the purchase - thicker, warmer, more cushiony. Beach Rock is a nice color. Glad I got this on sale!"

"I love all things Barefoot dreams. I have several cardigans myself so I purchased this one for my sister, for Christmas. She was over the moon excited about it when she opened it. She immediately put it on. She wears it all the time! She loved it so much she ordered herself more BFD clothing items. These pieces are made so well and if you follow the washing and drying instructions they will last you for years to come."

"I have two other chunkier cardigans from barefoot dreams and this one is another winner. It's thinner prefect for fall and spring days. Never disappointed always excellent quality, washes beautifully and the price for TSV was a steal! So glad I got one usually they sell out super fast. Love it!"

"I bought three of these and they are all perfection. I can't wait to gift them and of course one was for myself. Fit, comfort and material is pure perfection. I'm hooked."

"This is the coziest sweater ever. I know it is polyester and that makes washing and drying so easy. I bought one and then ordered three more. I found it to be true to size ( I am a medium) and I have been wearing one or the other every day. I have my heat set lower this year and this sweater keeps me so nice and warm."

"Barefoot dreams are my favorite winter items to purchase. Always so soft, true to size, just can't say enough good about them. I purchase several items a year from them, if I can with no regrets, I'm always happy with each item, the softness, warmth, quality they deliver. When I purchase an item as a gift, I have a hard time wrapping it (to let it go), as they are that exquisite. Once you purchase one, your hooked."

"This sweater was absolutely gorgeous. So soft and cuddly. This was my first purchase with Barefoot Dreams. Fit to a tee. I loved it so much I went and ordered another one for my Daughter In-law whom is expecting. For her Birthday. She called and said she was so grateful to have such a gorgeous sweater. I believe there isn't any product from Barefoot Dreams you weren't be disappointed with. Try them and enjoy."