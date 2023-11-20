Barefoot Dreams Flash Deal: Get a $160 CozyChic Cardigan for Just $90

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's finally starting to feel like winter, what with the days feeling so short and the mornings being so cold. Every day, it's getting harder and harder to part ways with my warm bed and face the sharp, chilly air, to the point where I've set an embarrassing amount of alarms on my phone so I can savor every moment I'm wrapped burrito-style in my blanket. If you can relate to this feeling, and you've also wondered if there was any way you could wear your blanket around the house, to work, or even out to dinner, I've got the perfect solution for you. Not only that, it's a remedy that won't make your wallet cry (unless tears of joy count), and it's also luxuriously stylish to boot. In other words, it's a win-win-win shopping situation, but you only have today to take advantage of it!
Let me explain. QVC is having a flash sale on a cult-fave Barefoot Dreams CozyChic cardigan — 44% off, to be exact. If you own anything from Barefoot Dreams, you know that the softness of the brand's cardigans (and blankets) is just next level, especially if it involves the constantly sold-out CozyChic collection. Time is absolutely of the essence here, because with a deal this good on a sweater this plush and comfy, items are bound to go super fast.
Keep reading to learn more about this amazing deal and why shoppers are obsessed with the CozyChic cardigan collection. But don't take too long, because the main point here is to get shopping and get cozy!
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Knit Trim Cardigan
Today's the only day you can get this unbelievably soft and cozy Barefoot Dreams cardigan for over $70 off its original price! Featuring a ribbed knit trim design, this plush cardigan is part of the brand's cult-fave CozyChic collection and is perfect for the holidays, whether you're grabbing last-minute Thanksgiving dinner ingredients, chilling by the fireplace with a steaming mug of hot cocoa, or walking around your neighborhood to gaze at all the twinkling Christmas decorations.
If you need a final little push to get you shopping, check out these rave reviews from QVC shoppers who bought a similar Barefoot Dreams ribbed cardigan that's also part of the CozyChic collection.
"I bought two and wear it around my old drafty house all winter. It's the best because I never worry about doing chores in this because I know when I wash and dry it, it will come out of the dryer better than when I put it in. Not sure what I did all winter before this sweater. Lifesaver. I found that this thicker styles do run a big larger but not a ton and adds to the coziness. This is uniform all winter and spring."
"I bought two and have since washed them multiple times. They are still just as soft and comfortable as when I first received them. A lot of TLC went into making these."
"This sweater is the warmest sweater I've ever had. The wind doesn't go thru the weave. And it's not too hot either. I don't know how it does it, but it's wonderful. It's also very soft & comfy. I haven't notices any static shocks with it either. I LOVE this sweater."
"This is my 4th or 5th Barefoot Dreams sweater and my Medium size was not available. Still so happy with the purchase - thicker, warmer, more cushiony. Beach Rock is a nice color. Glad I got this on sale!"
"I love all things Barefoot dreams. I have several cardigans myself so I purchased this one for my sister, for Christmas. She was over the moon excited about it when she opened it. She immediately put it on. She wears it all the time! She loved it so much she ordered herself more BFD clothing items. These pieces are made so well and if you follow the washing and drying instructions they will last you for years to come."
"I have two other chunkier cardigans from barefoot dreams and this one is another winner. It's thinner prefect for fall and spring days. Never disappointed always excellent quality, washes beautifully and the price for TSV was a steal! So glad I got one usually they sell out super fast. Love it!"
"I bought three of these and they are all perfection. I can't wait to gift them and of course one was for myself. Fit, comfort and material is pure perfection. I'm hooked."
"This is the coziest sweater ever. I know it is polyester and that makes washing and drying so easy. I bought one and then ordered three more. I found it to be true to size ( I am a medium) and I have been wearing one or the other every day. I have my heat set lower this year and this sweater keeps me so nice and warm."
"Barefoot dreams are my favorite winter items to purchase. Always so soft, true to size, just can't say enough good about them. I purchase several items a year from them, if I can with no regrets, I'm always happy with each item, the softness, warmth, quality they deliver. When I purchase an item as a gift, I have a hard time wrapping it (to let it go), as they are that exquisite. Once you purchase one, your hooked."
"This sweater was absolutely gorgeous. So soft and cuddly. This was my first purchase with Barefoot Dreams. Fit to a tee. I loved it so much I went and ordered another one for my Daughter In-law whom is expecting. For her Birthday. She called and said she was so grateful to have such a gorgeous sweater. I believe there isn't any product from Barefoot Dreams you weren't be disappointed with. Try them and enjoy."
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Directional Ribbed Cardigan
Available in five gorgeous colors perfect for fall/winter, this CozyChic cardigan is perfect for dressing up or down on the daily. It's designed with a horizontal, tapered ribbed collar, ribbed cuffs and bottom trim, and a relaxed fit that's great styled on its own or layered up. Plus, it has pockets (woohoo)!
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Waist Tie Cardi
Get cozy and embrace comfort with this luxurious cardigan, which comes in two shades (driftwood, silver). It features a relaxed, ultra-comfy fit that falls to your mid-thigh, and it can be wrapped at the waist with the slim tie belt for a flattering, stylish effect.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Cable Button Cardigan
Doesn't this cable button cardigan just make you want to chill by the fireplace with a mug of steaming hot cocoa? Available in four flattering colors, this fashionable sweater includes a cable-knit detail in the back and a button front that's the perfect blend of comfort and style.
