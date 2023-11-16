Laguna Beach’s Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver Are Engaged After One Year of Dating

Watch : Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari

Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver are coming clean about a major relationship update.

The couple took to social media to share that they're now engaged after the One Tree Hill star proposed in Rome, Italy.

Alex posted a series of photos from the special day on Instagram Nov. 15, including a snap of the pair sitting on a wall kissing.

A follow-up picture showed a close-up shot of Alex's sparkling diamond from Ring Concierge on that finger, while Stephen smiled in the background.

The NASCAR reporter captioned her post, "Yes! Forever."

To go back (back to the beginning), Alex and Stephen first went Instagram official in August 2022, with the Laguna Beach alum sharing a shot of the couple enjoying a boat ride at golden hour. Alex wrapped her arm around him as they posed for the selfie.

"Magic hours are a bit more magical this year," Stephen captioned the photo, with Alex commenting she is the "luckiest girl."