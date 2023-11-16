Laguna Beach’s Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver Are Engaged After One Year of Dating

Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver are coming clean about a major relationship update.
The couple took to social media to share that they're now engaged after the One Tree Hill star proposed in Rome, Italy.
Alex posted a series of photos from the special day on Instagram Nov. 15, including a snap of the pair sitting on a wall kissing.
A follow-up picture showed a close-up shot of Alex's sparkling diamond from Ring Concierge on that finger, while Stephen smiled in the background.
The NASCAR reporter captioned her post, "Yes! Forever."
To go back (back to the beginning), Alex and Stephen first went Instagram official in August 2022, with the Laguna Beach alum sharing a shot of the couple enjoying a boat ride at golden hour. Alex wrapped her arm around him as they posed for the selfie.
"Magic hours are a bit more magical this year," Stephen captioned the photo, with Alex commenting she is the "luckiest girl."
Since taking their romance to the 'gram, the pair has shared glimpses into their love story from time to time.
"It's New Year's Weave," Stephen teased Dec. 31 alongside a carousel of photos of Alex. "Don't get it twisted. Happy Birthday @al_weave. What a year—the best yet."
A day later, the sports host shared a sweet snap on Instagram of herself and the Back to the Beach podcast host cuddling up and staring at one another.
She wrote: "Happy New Year to you & yours."
And although Stephen has solidified his forever partner, fans will remember he previously dated Kristin Cavallari in high school—a relationship that made the on-again off-again couple infamous on Laguna Beach. The MTV show followed their romance, which included his love triangle with costar Lauren Conrad.
But fast forward, Stephen and Kristin were able to reconnect and host their Laguna Beach rewatch podcast, Back to the Beach, together—something that brought back all the feels for Stephen.
"I'm excited to take this ride down memory lane," he said in a statement to Variety in 2022. "I haven't seen the series since the show aired and look forward to unpacking a treasure trove of anecdotes for our audience. Partnering with Dear Media and Kristin makes for a dream scenario. Kristin brings the heat and I'll try to keep up… Some things never change."