Audrina Patridge’s 15-Year-Old Niece’s Cause of Death of Revealed

Audrina Patridge Mourns Death Of Her 15-Year-Old Niece

Audrina Patridge's family is getting some answers after a heartbreaking loss.

In February, the Hills alum shared that her 15-year-old niece Sadie Loza had died.

Now, officials have determined her cause of death was a narcotic overdose, Sergeant Mike Woodroof from The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed to E! News Nov. 15.

Authorities told People that they are still investigating any possible criminal charges in the case.

Audrina, 38, shared the devastating news of Sadie's passing in a Feb. 14 Instagram post, along with photos of the teen over the years.

"My heart hurts to even write this," the Sorority Row actress noted. "My beautiful niece is now in heaven. I know Its not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now. We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever!"

Audrina's sister Casey Patridge Loza also mourned the death of her daughter Sadie on social media.