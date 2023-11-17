COSRX Snail Mucin: Everything You Want to Know About the Viral Beauty Product but Were Afraid to Ask

We interviewed Dr. Sheila Farhang because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you absolutely love it or have yet to try it, if you're at all interested in skincare, you've most likely heard of the internet-viral, cult-fave COSRX snail mucin essence. Even amid the ever-growing popularity of Korean beauty products over the last few years prioritizing both skin health and affordability, this essence is arguably in a league of its own, taking the beauty world by storm due to the near-unbelievable results it delivers (think: "glass skin" IRL).

And it's not just us who think so. E! spoke with Dr. Sheila Farhang, board-certified dermatologist, cosmetic surgeon, and confirmed "huge fan" of snail mucin. We asked her everything you wanted to know about the viral skincare product, from why it's so popular to proper application methods and even whether any snails are harmed in the process of making the product (spoiler: they're not). Once you've learned all you need to know about COSRX snail mucin, head on over to Amazon's Black Friday sale and get ready to stock up, because the essence is only $11 right now for a limited time! While you're at it, why not pick up the entire line, from the cleanser and moisturizer to the eye cream and sheet masks? (Or, y'know, the gift set — one for you & one for your bestie!)