Extreme Weight Loss' Kim Williams Maxile Honors Costar Brandi Mallory After Her Death

Watch : Extreme Weight Loss Star Brandi Mallory Dies

Brandi Mallory's Extreme Weight Loss family is in mourning.

In the wake of the season four star's death, her fellow contestant Kim Williams Maxile penned a heartbreaking tribute and reflected on how their friendship was forged.

"I'll never forget while I was at boot camp for season 5 we watched your season and it inspired us to keep going," she recalled in a Nov. 9 Instagram post. "Your episode was my favorite because we had so much in common from pageants to being a makeup artist and just a love of life. When my episode aired a year later you reached out and even though we never met in person (at that moment) you and I became sisters as only a small group of us know what life was like on the show and life after the show."

Upon their first meeting, Kim remembered that "it was like we've known each other our whole life" and the two immediately formed a strong bond.