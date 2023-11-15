Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Makes First Public Appearance in 6 Months

Watch : Inside Joe Alwyn's New Life After Taylor Swift Split

Prepare to have conversations with friends about Joe Alwyn's latest outing.

The Favourite actor—who split with Taylor Swift earlier this year—hit the red carpet on Nov. 15 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, marking his first public event in six months.

Alwyn, 32, sported a black suit with a double-breasted leather-style jacket at the party, held at the Royal Opera House in London.

It's the first time he's stepped out for a glitzy event since May, when he attended a Celine dinner at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France during the Cannes Film Festival.

As for the last time he was photographed on the red carpet? Well, that was back in November 2022 at the Gotham Awards in New York.

Since then, Alwyn has seen major changes in his personal life, including his breakup with Swift, which was revealed in April after she kicked off her Eras Tour.

While neither star has spoken out about their split after six years together, the pop star—who has since moved on with Travis Kelce—seemingly detailed what led to the separation in her May track "You're Losing Me." The song gives insight into a relationship that has died out, as she ponders whether to give up or try to revive it.