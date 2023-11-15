Jimmy Kimmel Returning to Host Oscars 2024

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel Is Preparing for Another Potential Oscars Slap

Jimmy Kimmel is taking the Oscars stage once more.

The late night host is set to host the 96th Academy Awards on March 10 for the fourth time. Joining him for the second year is his wife and Jimmy Kimmel Live co-head writer, Molly McNearney, as a producer.

"We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a press release Nov. 15. "They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience. We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again."

Jimmy—who hosted in 2017, 2018 and 2023—has previously shared his feelings about being at the helm of the prestigious ceremony.

"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," he teased to Variety in 2023. "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."