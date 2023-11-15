Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial Is Being Turned into a Musical: Everything You Need to Know

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Plans to Quit Hollywood

You may want to wish them well with this endeavor.

Gwyneth Paltrow and retired optometrist Terry Sanderson's ski trial, which drew much media attention earlier this year, will be adapted into a comedy parody musical in London, Gwyneth Goes Skiing. And its opening date is right around the corner.

"She's the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He's a retired Optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing," the synopsis for the Awkward Productions' show reads. "On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they — literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch. This is their story. Kind of. Not really. But also, it's at Christmas."

As the overview of the musical, which opens Dec. 13 at London's Pleasance Theater, continues, "A story of love, betrayal, skiing, and (somehow) Christmas - where you are the jury!"

As for who will play the Oscar Winner? Well, that honor goes to Linus Karp while Joseph Martin portrays Sanderson. The show will also which feature original music by Leland.

Tickets are currently on sale on the theater's website and the opening night show is already sold out. The musical will run through Dec. 23.