Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial Is Being Turned into a Musical: Everything You Need to Know

The trial that saw Gwyneth Paltrow on civil trial after being sued by Terry Sanderson over a skiing collision is getting the musical treatment.

You may want to wish them well with this endeavor.

Gwyneth Paltrow and retired optometrist Terry Sanderson's ski trial, which drew much media attention earlier this year, will be adapted into a comedy parody musical in London, Gwyneth Goes Skiing. And its opening date is right around the corner.

"She's the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He's a retired Optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing," the synopsis for the Awkward Productions' show reads. "On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they — literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch. This is their story. Kind of. Not really. But also, it's at Christmas."

As the overview of the musical, which opens Dec. 13 at London's Pleasance Theater, continues, "A story of love, betrayal, skiing, and (somehow) Christmas - where you are the jury!"

As for who will play the Oscar Winner? Well, that honor goes to Linus Karp while Joseph Martin portrays Sanderson. The show will also which feature original music by Leland.

Tickets are currently on sale on the theater's website and the opening night show is already sold out. The musical will run through Dec. 23.

The crew behind the musical teased a glimpse at the production, sharing a behind-the-scenes video from a photo shoot for Gwyneth Goes Skiing on Instagram.

Back in March, an Utah jury ruled, following a much publicized nine-day-long civil trial, that Paltrow was not responsible for injuries sustained by Sanderson during a ski slope collision at a Park City resort in 2016. He had alleged in a 2019 lawsuit that he suffered a concussion, four broken ribs and a traumatic brain injury and had sought more than $300,000 in damages from the Oscar winner.

When the televised civil trial concluded, she walked over to him in the courtroom and told him, "I wish you well" in a moment that went viral and sparked memes. Paltrow also won a countersuit against Sanderson and was also awarded $1 in damages, as she had requested.

Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images

Six months later, the actress reflected on the two-week trial and the media frenzy that ensued. "That whole thing was pretty weird," she told The New York Times in September. "I don't know that I've even processed it. It was something I felt like I survived."

The Goop founder added, "Sometimes in my life it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something."

