The Best Early Black Friday Bra Deals from Victoria’s Secret, Savage X Fenty, Calvin Klein & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Let's be real, if there's any essential clothing item that we always seem to forget to update from our wardrobe, it's our bras. Whether it's due to the hefty price tag many of them have, or simply because they can be difficult to shop for if you're not familiar with your exact back and breast size, many of us tend to put off treating ourselves to a good quality and supportive bra. But lucky for you, incredible early Black Friday deals that are just too good to pass up are already starting to roll in. So, it's time to finally throw away the bra you've been wearing since freshman year of high school besties, because top lingerie brands like Victoria's Secret, Savage X Fenty, Calvin Klein, Bare Necessities, and HerRoom are having major discounts on their bestselling bras right now—we're talking savings up to 50% off.

Whichever style you prefer, whether it's strapless, wireless, plunge, or even bralettes, you can bet it'll be on sale. So, trust us when we say you'll want to run to check these deals out immediately before it's too late (some sizes are already sold out!). Keep scrolling for the best bra deals you can buy right now from our favorite lingerie retailers. Happy Black Friday shopping!