The Best Early Black Friday Bra Deals from Victoria’s Secret, Savage X Fenty, Calvin Klein & More

Let's be real, if there's any essential clothing item that we always seem to forget to update from our wardrobe, it's our bras. Whether it's due to the hefty price tag many of them have, or simply because they can be difficult to shop for if you're not familiar with your exact back and breast size, many of us tend to put off treating ourselves to a good quality and supportive bra. But lucky for you, incredible early Black Friday deals that are just too good to pass up are already starting to roll in. So, it's time to finally throw away the bra you've been wearing since freshman year of high school besties, because top lingerie brands like Victoria's Secret, Savage X Fenty, Calvin Klein, Bare Necessities, and HerRoom are having major discounts on their bestselling bras right now—we're talking savings up to 50% off.
Whichever style you prefer, whether it's strapless, wireless, plunge, or even bralettes, you can bet it'll be on sale. So, trust us when we say you'll want to run to check these deals out immediately before it's too late (some sizes are already sold out!). Keep scrolling for the best bra deals you can buy right now from our favorite lingerie retailers. Happy Black Friday shopping!
Victoria's Secret Sexy Tee Smooth Push-Up Bra
If you're looking for an everyday bra you can always count on, this Sexy Tee Smooth Push-Up bra is just what you need. It delivers the right amount of lift for the girls, and has adjustable straps that convert to a crossback design. We're currently eyeing this cute festive plaid that's perfect for the holidays.
Elomi Matilda Side Support Plunge Bra
Elomi gets our stamp of approval when it comes to cup sizes, with an inclusive range going up all the way to a K. Not only is this plunge bra extra supportive thanks to its reinforced side panels, it also has a smoothing power mesh back that prevents those annoying back bulges.
Savage X Fenty Flocked Logo Unlined Demi Bra
If you're an Xtra VIP member on Savage X Fenty, you can score this incredible deal of two bras for only $24. We're currently loving this lavender demi bra, but it's also available in black and has cup sizes going all the way to an H. Not to mention its power mesh wings that help avoid side spillage.
QT Seamless Molded Cup 5 Way Convertible Bra
We recommend always having at least one good quality strapless bra in your top drawer that you can rely on, and it really doesn't get better than the QT Seamless Molded Cup Convertible bra. While we mostly use it as our go-to strapless bra, it can actually be worn in five different ways: traditional, one strap, strapless, crossed back, or even halter style. And it's on sale for less than $30 right now!
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette
If you're not a fan of the traditional bra style, we recommend opting for the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Wireless bra. It's comfy, and is the perfect non-wired bra to wear while you're working from home!
Victoria's Secret Curvy Posey Lace Wireless Bralette
This Curvy Posey Lace Wireless bralette is just what you need when you're looking for comfort, but still want a sexy little lace moment. We specifically love the curvy style for its larger cup sizes and extra support. Did we mention it's on sale for only $20 right now?
Natori Dynamic Anywhere High Impact Underwire Sports Bra
For those with larger breasts, I think we can all relate to how difficult it is to find a sports bra that actually provides support while still looking cute. Well, Natori has finally created the ideal High Impact Underwire sports bra of every girl's dream. Boasting encapsulated cups that compress for a secure hold during intense workouts, it's the game-changer you've been waiting for.
Amazon Essentials Women's Demi Cup Cotton Bra Pack of 2
Give your undie drawer a little refresh with this pack of two (yes, we said two!) Amazon Essentials Demi Cup Cotton bras. They come in five different colorways and are currently only $24, which is a major steal in our book!
Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Microfiber and Lace Half Cup Bra
The Savage Not Sorry Microfiber and Lace Half Cup bra is also part of the two for $24 Xtra VIP offer on Savage X Fenty which you can bet we'll be snagging immediately. Featuring an extra-low neckline, stretch lace, sheer tulle detail, and lightly padded half cups that give just the right amount of support, it's the perfect sexy and chic bra you can always count on.
Elita Silk Magic Microfiber Crossover Cami Bra
If you're someone who loves to wear deep V-necks, we recommend opting for this Elita Silk Magic Microfiber Crossover Cami bra as your everyday bra. It features wire-free cups, and is made from a nylon/Lycra spandex material, making it extra comfortable to wear on the daily (seriously, it doesn't even feel like you're wearing a bra!).
