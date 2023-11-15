Why Choreographer Mandy Moore Is Guest Judging Dancing With the Stars’ Taylor Swift Night

Choreographer Mandy Moore is ready to watch the remaining Dancing With the Stars contestants shake it off.
The competition show announced that the Nov. 21 episode will be "A Celebration of Taylor Swift," with Mandy acting as the guest judge for the themed night. Not to be confused with the actress Mandy Moore, this Mandy is the choreographer behind the Eras Tour and an expert at all things Taylor Swift.
Mandy also created dance routines for the movies La La Land, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook and Babylon.
And this isn't the first time the dancing pro has tangoed with DWTS. Before she planned to join Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough at the judging table, she worked as a choreographer on the show's various dance numbers from 2015 to 2017.
"Next week is all for you, @taylorswift13," the ABC series wrote on X Nov. 14. "We can't wait to make the whole place shimmer for A Celebration of Taylor Swift on #DWTS!"
And as if a whole show dedicated to the Grammy winner wasn't enough, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough shared a message from Taylor that was something out of our wildest dreams.
"I can't wait to see Dancing With the Stars' celebration of my Eras next week," she said in a video message on the Nov. 14 episode. "I wish I could be there with you guys, but I am on tour in Brazil. I will be there in spirit and I'll be watching."
Earlier this fall, dance pro Peta Murgatroyd—who was sent home with her partner, actor Barry Williams this week—teased the upcoming theme.
"We will be having a Taylor Swift week here," she told Billboard Oct. 3. "Am I allowed to say that?"
The Brady Bunch star chimed in that he is a fan of Taylor's rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, with Peta teasing, "Apparently, I know who Travis Kelce is now. I did not know that name before."
But Taylor is no stranger to the home of the Mirrorball trophy. In fact, she gave an enchanted performance on the show for the release of her 2010 album Speak Now.
Two years later, Taylor returned to the ballroom to sing her track "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" from her fourth studio album, Red.
These days, along with touring, the superstar has been making headlines for her romance with the Chiefs tight end. In fact, he attended Taylor's Buenos Aires, Argentina, concert Nov. 11 alongside her dad Scott Swift.
After the show, Taylor intercepted the football star backstage as she ran into his arms and planted a delicate kiss on his lips.
