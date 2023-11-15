Why Choreographer Mandy Moore Is Guest Judging Dancing With the Stars’ Taylor Swift Night

Watch : Travis Kelce “Shocked” by Taylor Swift’s Lyric Change

Choreographer Mandy Moore is ready to watch the remaining Dancing With the Stars contestants shake it off.

The competition show announced that the Nov. 21 episode will be "A Celebration of Taylor Swift," with Mandy acting as the guest judge for the themed night. Not to be confused with the actress Mandy Moore, this Mandy is the choreographer behind the Eras Tour and an expert at all things Taylor Swift.

Mandy also created dance routines for the movies La La Land, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook and Babylon.

And this isn't the first time the dancing pro has tangoed with DWTS. Before she planned to join Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough at the judging table, she worked as a choreographer on the show's various dance numbers from 2015 to 2017.

"Next week is all for you, @taylorswift13," the ABC series wrote on X Nov. 14. "We can't wait to make the whole place shimmer for A Celebration of Taylor Swift on #DWTS!"