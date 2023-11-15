Why Dean McDermott Says a Pig and a Chicken Played a Role in Tori Spelling Marital Problems

Watch : Tori Spelling Kisses New Man After Dean McDermott Split

Dean McDermott is looking back at how his 17-year marriage with Tori Spelling turned fowl.

The Chopped Canada host opened up about the marital struggles he and the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star faced prior to their breakup, sharing that had been "having problems" for a while but "it just got worse" when they started sleeping in separate bedrooms due to the family's large brood of pets, which included several dogs, a pig and a chicken.

"We know dogs have accidents, and our particular dogs were having a lot. And I just couldn't deal with that anymore," McDermott recalled in an interview with the Daily Mail published Nov. 15. "So, I created a healthy boundary for myself and I said, 'I can't do this. I can't live and sleep in this kind of condition.'"

At one point, the 56-year-old noted, the pig was sleeping in the couple's bed and the chicken was living in their bathroom.

"I drew that boundary for myself and moved to another room and things just progressed from there," he shared. "There were no efforts to sort of remedy the problem to get back into the room."