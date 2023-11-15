Why Travis Kelce Is Apologizing to Taylor Swift's Dad Just Days After Their First Meeting

Watch : Travis Kelce “Shocked” by Taylor Swift’s Lyric Change

Travis Kelce is leaving no blank spaces in his apology to Taylor Swift's dad.

After all, the NFL player was so enchanted by the "Bejeweled" singer's lyric change referencing their relationship during her Nov. 11 Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires that he inevitably missed an iconic high-five moment with her dad Scott Swift.

"You were so shocked," Jason Kelce said to his brother during the Nov. 15 episode of their New Heights podcast, "you left Scott hanging."

In a viral video from that moment at the concert, Travis puts his head in his hands before cheering as Scott lifts his hands in a high five before patting the Kansas City Chiefs player on the back. And the 34-year-old lamented missing out on the bonding moment with Scott.

"Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy," Travis responded. "Oh man, I missed that. I never miss a high five, too. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event."

The tight end hinted that he had an idea that knew Taylor, 33, was planning to switch the lyrics but admitted the moment still caught him off-guard.