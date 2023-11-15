Lisa Kudrow Thanks Matthew Perry for His Open Heart in a "Six-Way Relationship"

Matthew Perry was always there for Lisa Kudrow.
Shortly after her Friends castmates shared heartwarming messages dedicated to their late costar, the Long Shot actress opened up about her bond with Perry, reflecting on the early days of their friendship.
"Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts," she wrote in a Nov. 15 Instagram post. "Then…You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that."
Kudrow went on express gratitude for the Perry's ability to make her "laugh so hard."
"That my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY," she continued. Referring to the iconic cast comprised of herself, Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, Kudrow added, "Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking.'"
The Web Therapy star also acknowledged Perry's commitment to delivering on set, even in the midst of personal struggles.
"Thank you for showing up at work when you weren't well and then, being completely brilliant," she noted. "Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."
Kudrow's touching message comes nearly three weeks after the Fools Rush In star died in an apparent drowning at the age of 54. Perry was laid to rest at a private funeral attended by close family and friends, including his beloved costars, on Nov. 3.
Her note also comes hours after Aniston and Schwimmer each detailed memories of their time with Perry, with the Morning Show star noting that his passing brought forth "an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before."
As for Schwimmer, he also remembered Perry's "generous" heart that helped form "a family out of six strangers."
For more tributes dedicated to Perry, keep reading.