Lisa Kudrow Thanks Matthew Perry for His Open Heart in a "Six-Way Relationship"

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Honors "Little Brother" Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was always there for Lisa Kudrow.

Shortly after her Friends castmates shared heartwarming messages dedicated to their late costar, the Long Shot actress opened up about her bond with Perry, reflecting on the early days of their friendship.

"Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts," she wrote in a Nov. 15 Instagram post. "Then…You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that."

Kudrow went on express gratitude for the Perry's ability to make her "laugh so hard."

"That my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY," she continued. Referring to the iconic cast comprised of herself, Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, Kudrow added, "Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking.'"