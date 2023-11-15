Former NFL Player Devon Wylie Dead at 35

The NFL community is in mourning.
Devon Wylie, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs, has died, his family confirmed on social media. He was 35. The cause of his death was not released.
His family shared the news on social media Nov. 13, Yahoo! Sports reported. "There are no words to express the sadness that comes from losing a brother, dear friend and an amazing uncle," the post read. "Devon had so much love and joy to give. Always making people laugh and entertaining us with his football skills, guitar jams, silly jokes and voices, back-flip tricks, fun banter Star Wars obsession chat, Halo nights and not to mention his beautiful smile. We will miss him always."
Wylie was born and raised in the Sacramento area, playing football at California State University, Fresno before being selected by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
"Forever a Bulldog," read a post shared on the college's account on X, formerly Twitter, Nov. 14. "Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time."
He and played in six regular season games for the Kansas City team before they released him the following year. In 2013, he signed by the Tennessee Titans and played two games for them before they released him as well.
He went on to complete short stints with several other teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons and in 2016, he signed briefly with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League before they released him the following year.
Following his departure from professional football, Wylie often shared throwback pics of himself from his time in the NFL on his Instagram, In 2020, a month before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he posted a photo of himself on the football field with the Chiefs.
"Not one for speeches - but - been reflecting hard the past two weeks and want to shout out the organization that gave me my big break," he wrote. "Thank you to those steadily loyal and CONSISTENT in our lives. I hope I have been the same. Always do what's right and stand up for it. #chiefs #superbowl #nfl #goodvibes"
Over the past year, the retired NFL player pursued a another passion—music, performing in clubs in San Diego. And following his passing, his fellow artists in the area paid tribute.
"It's with a very heavy heart that I let you know that we lost one of our musicians in our San Diego community," painter Krystal Dyer wrote on Facebook Nov. 16, alongside a video of one of the athlete singing and playing guitar on a small stage. "Devon Wylie, guitar player and singer that frequented The Local PB open mic and 710 Beach Club open mic, amongst other locations, has passed away."
She added, "Thank You Devon, for playing for us time and time again. You are already missed."