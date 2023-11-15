Former NFL Player Devon Wylie Dead at 35

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The NFL community is in mourning.

Devon Wylie, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs, has died, his family confirmed on social media. He was 35. The cause of his death was not released.

His family shared the news on social media Nov. 13, Yahoo! Sports reported. "There are no words to express the sadness that comes from losing a brother, dear friend and an amazing uncle," the post read. "Devon had so much love and joy to give. Always making people laugh and entertaining us with his football skills, guitar jams, silly jokes and voices, back-flip tricks, fun banter Star Wars obsession chat, Halo nights and not to mention his beautiful smile. We will miss him always."

Wylie was born and raised in the Sacramento area, playing football at California State University, Fresno before being selected by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

"Forever a Bulldog," read a post shared on the college's account on X, formerly Twitter, Nov. 14. "Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time."