Robert Pattinson Reveals Why He Once Spent 6 Months Sleeping on an Inflatable Boat

Watch : Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut at Dior Show

You'd better hold on tight for this revelation, spider monkey.

Robert Pattinson recently admitted that he spent about half a year sleeping on an inflatable boat. Indeed, when asked about the least favorite couch he'd ever owned, the Twilight alum reminisced about his former blow-up vessel.

"My least favorite could also be my most favorite," he told Architectural Digest in an interview published Nov. 15. "There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table. I loved it very much, but it caused a lot of back problems."

These days, the Remember Me star has a new kind of love on his mind. He has been dating fellow actress Suki Waterhouse for over five years, having first sparked dating rumors in 2018.

And though the pair have largely chosen to keep their relationship out of the spotlight—save for the rare public date night, such as this year's Met Gala—Suki recently reflected on their romance, telling The Sunday Times in February, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years."