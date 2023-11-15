Robert Pattinson Reveals Why He Once Spent 6 Months Sleeping on an Inflatable Boat

Robert Pattinson recently revealed that for an entire six months, he only slept on an inflatable boat. Find out why here.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Nov 15, 2023 8:58 PMTags
You'd better hold on tight for this revelation, spider monkey.

Robert Pattinson recently admitted that he spent about half a year sleeping on an inflatable boat. Indeed, when asked about the least favorite couch he'd ever owned, the Twilight alum reminisced about his former blow-up vessel. 

"My least favorite could also be my most favorite," he told Architectural Digest in an interview published Nov. 15. "There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table. I loved it very much, but it caused a lot of back problems."

These days, the Remember Me star has a new kind of love on his mind. He has been dating fellow actress Suki Waterhouse for over five years, having first sparked dating rumors in 2018.

And though the pair have largely chosen to keep their relationship out of the spotlight—save for the rare public date night, such as this year's Met Gala—Suki recently reflected on their romance, telling The Sunday Times in February, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years."

Robert Pattinson's Best Looks

And part of that happiness has involved the two making time for the other amid busy schedules. 

"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," the Daisy Jones and the Six star explained. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days."

For his part, Robert previously explained why sharing his movies with his girlfriend has with his girlfriend has changed his perspective on his own work.

Normally, the Tenet actor said he needs to hype himself up with a two-hour workout before watching his movies. But when it came to 2022's The Batman, Suki helped calm his nerves.

"It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing," Robert told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on his show last year. "Because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching kind of superhero movies. And just seeing it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she just held my hand and just touched it right there [to her cheek] and I could feel a little tear and I was like, 'No way!'"

To relive the adorable couple's romance from the very beginning, keep reading.  

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

Strike a Pose

Earlier this year, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

