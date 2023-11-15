Robert Pattinson Reveals Why He Once Spent 6 Months Sleeping on an Inflatable Boat

You'd better hold on tight for this revelation, spider monkey.
Robert Pattinson recently admitted that he spent about half a year sleeping on an inflatable boat. Indeed, when asked about the least favorite couch he'd ever owned, the Twilight alum reminisced about his former blow-up vessel.
"My least favorite could also be my most favorite," he told Architectural Digest in an interview published Nov. 15. "There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table. I loved it very much, but it caused a lot of back problems."
These days, the Remember Me star has a new kind of love on his mind. He has been dating fellow actress Suki Waterhouse for over five years, having first sparked dating rumors in 2018.
And though the pair have largely chosen to keep their relationship out of the spotlight—save for the rare public date night, such as this year's Met Gala—Suki recently reflected on their romance, telling The Sunday Times in February, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years."
And part of that happiness has involved the two making time for the other amid busy schedules.
"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," the Daisy Jones and the Six star explained. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days."
For his part, Robert previously explained why sharing his movies with his girlfriend has with his girlfriend has changed his perspective on his own work.
Normally, the Tenet actor said he needs to hype himself up with a two-hour workout before watching his movies. But when it came to 2022's The Batman, Suki helped calm his nerves.
"It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing," Robert told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on his show last year. "Because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching kind of superhero movies. And just seeing it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she just held my hand and just touched it right there [to her cheek] and I could feel a little tear and I was like, 'No way!'"
