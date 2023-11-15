Travis Scott Reflects on "Devastating" Astroworld Tragedy

Watch : Travis Scott Will Not Face Criminal Charges Over Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott is opening up about the tragedy at his 2021 show.

Two years after a crowd surge at the rapper's Astroworld festival in Houston led to the deaths of 10 concertgoers, the "Sicko Mode" artist recalled the ways the incident has changed him.

"I always think about it," Travis told GQ in an interview published Nov. 15. 'Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost. I was just overly devastated."

And on dealing with the tragedy, he continued, "It has its moments where it gets rough. You just feel for those people. And their families."

At the time, the first night of Astroworld coincided with the release of two songs off his album Utopia, which was otherwise still in progress. After initially struggling to complete the record, Travis ultimately found getting back in the studio to be cathartic.

"Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things," he said. "That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating."