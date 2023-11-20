Donna Kelce Proves Jason and Travis Kelce's Bond Extends Far Beyond Football

Watch : Donna Kelce Reveals How Travis Blocks Out The Noise

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have a winning relationship.

And according to their mom Donna Kelce, that rings true even when Travis' Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against Jason's Philadelphia Eagles.

"Both of the boys are very, very close," Donna, who recently partnered with Ancestry, told E! News ahead of their Nov. 20 game. "And there's nothing better than to get somebody to be more competitive, to try harder, especially for Travis to try to be better than somebody that's two years older than him. Constantly competing to get there."

Ultimately, Donna said, the 2023 Super Bowl—during which the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38 to 35—was a milestone for Travis, 34, and Jason, 36.

"That was a culmination of years and years of being with each other and finally reaching that point where they were on the field together," she added. "So it was really special."

And while playing in the NFL has plenty of highlights, it also comes with a lot of outside attention. Though as Donna noted, Travis and Jason have a similar strategy when it comes time to tackling any outside noise. (You know, like all those headlines about Travis and girlfriend Taylor Swift.)