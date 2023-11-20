Donna Kelce Proves Jason and Travis Kelce's Bond Extends Far Beyond Football

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have a winning relationship.
And according to their mom Donna Kelce, that rings true even when Travis' Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against Jason's Philadelphia Eagles.
"Both of the boys are very, very close," Donna, who recently partnered with Ancestry, told E! News ahead of their Nov. 20 game. "And there's nothing better than to get somebody to be more competitive, to try harder, especially for Travis to try to be better than somebody that's two years older than him. Constantly competing to get there."
Ultimately, Donna said, the 2023 Super Bowl—during which the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38 to 35—was a milestone for Travis, 34, and Jason, 36.
"That was a culmination of years and years of being with each other and finally reaching that point where they were on the field together," she added. "So it was really special."
And while playing in the NFL has plenty of highlights, it also comes with a lot of outside attention. Though as Donna noted, Travis and Jason have a similar strategy when it comes time to tackling any outside noise. (You know, like all those headlines about Travis and girlfriend Taylor Swift.)
"They can just feed off of each other and discuss it and joke about it," Donna explained, "which is usually the way that they handle things, with humor."
For Donna, she's more of a diplomat. Especially when it comes to seeing her boys go head-to-head on the field.
"They've only played against each other four times in 13 years because they're in different conferences," she told E!. "I have split jerseys and jackets and all kinds of things and bracelets and shoes. And I try to be as equal as I possibly can. So I root for the offense, whoever has the ball I'm screaming to get a touchdown and it makes life a lot easier."
And while she's not superstitious, she will be wearing a few personal items to the game: Her mom's Pandora bracelets.
"I don't wear them except for game day," she shared. "People would give her little things from the Eagles or the Chiefs every year for birthdays and Christmases and everything like that. And she passed a couple years ago so I do wear those two bracelets and this time I get to wear them both."
"I feel like she's with me," Donna added, "and she can enjoy the event too."
