Dean McDermott Says He's "Inflicted a Lot of Damage and Pain" on Ex Tori Spelling

"That's what it led to and that's what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori," the 56-year-old continued. "I couldn't do it anymore. I couldn't live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling."

And Dean—who shares kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with Tori—admitted that their marriage had been on the rocks for years. "We'd been having problems," he explained, "and it just got worse because we stopped sleeping in the same room."

As he put it, adding he and Tori, 50, lived like "roommates" after they started sleeping in separate bedrooms back in 2017 over the So Notorious alum's desire to have their pets sleep in their bedroom.

Dean also reflected on the toll the marital problems took on his mental health. "When you're in a roommate situation and there's no connection or intimacy, what do you expect is going to happen?" he said. "I've never been so lonely in the same house with six other people, never been so lonely in my life. I didn't know how to get out of the situation I was in. I was hurting. I was heartbroken. I was depressed. I hated myself. I didn't want to live."