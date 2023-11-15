Dean McDermott Says He's "Inflicted a Lot of Damage and Pain" on Ex Tori Spelling

Dean McDermott is breaking his silence over his breakup from Tori Spelling.
Five months after the Chopped Canada alum appeared to confirm in a since-deleted Instagram post that he and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had split after 17 years of marriage, Dean detailed the breakdown of their union. And part of that is looking back on his own struggles, including with alcohol addiction, which led to him seeking treatment earlier this summer.
"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," Dean told DailyMail.com in an interview published comments posted Nov. 15, "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."
He also said the two had dealt with "financial problems" as well as his substance abuse prior to their split, noting that he drank "a fifth of tequila," and "a handful of prescription meds" every night.
"That's what it led to and that's what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori," the 56-year-old continued. "I couldn't do it anymore. I couldn't live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling."
And Dean—who shares kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with Tori—admitted that their marriage had been on the rocks for years. "We'd been having problems," he explained, "and it just got worse because we stopped sleeping in the same room."
As he put it, adding he and Tori, 50, lived like "roommates" after they started sleeping in separate bedrooms back in 2017 over the So Notorious alum's desire to have their pets sleep in their bedroom.
E! News has reached out to Tori's rep for comments and has not heard back.
Dean also reflected on the toll the marital problems took on his mental health. "When you're in a roommate situation and there's no connection or intimacy, what do you expect is going to happen?" he said. "I've never been so lonely in the same house with six other people, never been so lonely in my life. I didn't know how to get out of the situation I was in. I was hurting. I was heartbroken. I was depressed. I hated myself. I didn't want to live."
The Due South alum—who is also dad to Jack, 25, who he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace—shared that Tori was the one who told him he needed to go to treatment and got him admitted into the rehab facility. While he was there, she and their five children moved out of their rented house after discovering a mold problem that was affecting the whole family's health.
As for where Dean and Tori's relationship stands these days, the actor, who said he is currently living in a sober living home with eight other recovering alcoholics, revealed they haven't seen one another since her move but they have started communicating through text.
Meanwhile, the estranged spouses have appeared to move on. Dean has been spotted out with Lily Calo in recent weeks. As for Tori, she was seen earlier this month kissing Ryan Cramer. And Dean is celebrating his ex's possible new romance.
"She's given it to me for 18 years and I've been so hard and brutal on her that I just want her to be loved and happy," Dean told DailyMail.com. "She deserves it."