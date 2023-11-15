Watch One Tree Hill’s Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Recreate Iconic Show Moment

Watch : Hilarie Burton Morgan Talks FUN Moments From One Tree Hill

One Tree Hill fans won't wanna be anywhere other than watching this incredible reenactment.

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton—who played BFFs Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, respectively, on the beloved teen drama—revisited one of their characters' most memorable showdowns over basketball star Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray).

"He's on the door, Peyton," Sophia, as Brooke, lip-synced in a video posted to TikTok on Nov. 14. "He's on the damn door under me!"

Hilarie then responded, "I don't want to steal him, okay!" To which Sophia pushed back with, "But you like him!" The duo ended the recreation of the tense season three finale argument over Brooke's then-boyfriend Lucas by laughing off the screen.

The original closet doors, which had the names of the boys Brooke and Peyton "claimed," even made a cameo in the viral video that was filmed during the 20th anniversary celebration thrown by FWB Charity Events.

And, of course, fans couldn't help but gush over the moment in the comments section. As one user wrote, "Guess I'm rewatching One Tree Hill for the 10th time." Another added, "Is this where I make One Tree Hill my entire personality again?"