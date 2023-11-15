Watch One Tree Hill’s Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Recreate Iconic Show Moment

One Tree Hill fans won't wanna be anywhere other than watching this incredible reenactment.
Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton—who played BFFs Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, respectively, on the beloved teen drama—revisited one of their characters' most memorable showdowns over basketball star Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray).
"He's on the door, Peyton," Sophia, as Brooke, lip-synced in a video posted to TikTok on Nov. 14. "He's on the damn door under me!"
Hilarie then responded, "I don't want to steal him, okay!" To which Sophia pushed back with, "But you like him!" The duo ended the recreation of the tense season three finale argument over Brooke's then-boyfriend Lucas by laughing off the screen.
The original closet doors, which had the names of the boys Brooke and Peyton "claimed," even made a cameo in the viral video that was filmed during the 20th anniversary celebration thrown by FWB Charity Events.
And, of course, fans couldn't help but gush over the moment in the comments section. As one user wrote, "Guess I'm rewatching One Tree Hill for the 10th time." Another added, "Is this where I make One Tree Hill my entire personality again?"
The recreated fight between the two best friends wasn't the only throwback the actors gave fans during the reunion. Hilarie, Sophia, Danneel Ackles and Bevin Price took a group photo mirroring their days as cheerleaders at Tree Hill High School.
In fact, there was a whole cast reunion from the teen drama, which ran from 2003 to 2012, during the event in Wilmington, N.C. Austin Nichols, who played film producer Julian Baker, shared a video montage of photos, including selfies with Matt Barr and Stephen Colletti.
"Got to hang out with some great humans this weekend," he captioned the Nov. 7 Instagram post. "Old friends. Old stories. Lots of laughs. And made a bunch of new friends. Thank you to everyone who made this happen!"
@sophiabush Spent the weekend in Tree Hill with my P. Sawyer ????? And … we just had to #OTH ? original sound - One tree hill
Hilarie also shared selfies and photos with her cast mates alongside a heartfelt caption.
"I spent 6 years on OTH. I've spent 14 years celebrating what comes AFTER with these people," she said in a Nov. 9 Instagram post. "They've heard me. Healed me. Humored me. I'm just really really grateful that we get these magical little moments to be together."
Keep reading to see the adorable and nostalgia-inducing photos from the One Tree Hill reunion.