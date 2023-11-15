Step Inside Travis Barker's Thanksgiving-Themed Birthday Party Hosted By Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker turned 48 years old on Nov. 14, and his wife Kourtney Kardashian celebrated his birthday with a vegan Thanksgiving-themed feast.

Get ready to gobble up these photos of Kourtney Kardashian's Thanksgiving-themed birthday celebration for husband Travis Barker.

The Kardashians star hosted what the Blink-182 drummer described as the "most amazing dinner" in honor of his 48th birthday on Nov. 14. 

As for what was on the menu, Khristianne Uy—a.k.a. Chef K—whipped up a fully vegan meal consisting of pumpkin bread, turkey "seitan" Thanksgiving roast, roasted brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole, corn ribs, roaster purple sweet potato, mashed potatoes, roasted acorn squash, green bean casserole, sweet corn casserole, gluten free stuffing, cornbread stuffing, mac and cheese and pumpkin pie.

Giving fans a peek at the spread, Kourtney wrote on Instagram Stories, "Vegan Thanksgiving for my baby's birthday."

After the feast, they watched an advanced screening of Addison Rae's new horror film, aptly titled Thanksgiving. The décor tied together both the Thanksgiving and movie themes, with the tablescape including a display of gourds with knives in the middle.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

The dinner wasn't the only way Kourtney marked Travis' big day. The Lemme mogul also shared a tribute on social media.

"To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything…" Kourtney wrote on Instagram alongside a photoshoot that showed her and Travis embracing as she posed topless and displayed her baby bump from when she was still pregnant. "I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."

The couple—who tied the knot last year—have a lot of reasons to celebrate. Earlier this month, they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy who Travis previously revealed they wanted to name Rocky. The little one joins Kourtney's kids with ex Scott Disick Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 8, as well as Travis' son Landon Barker, 20; daughter Alabama Barker,  17; and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

To see photos from their blended family over the years, keep reading.

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker took daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tagged along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Girl Gang

Alabama snapped a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney took a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Celebrating Dad

Travis was joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shared a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis took  Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney struck a pose.

A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watched the pair.

The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Amusement Park Fun

Landon joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

