Step Inside Travis Barker's Thanksgiving-Themed Birthday Party Hosted By Kourtney Kardashian

Get ready to gobble up these photos of Kourtney Kardashian's Thanksgiving-themed birthday celebration for husband Travis Barker.
The Kardashians star hosted what the Blink-182 drummer described as the "most amazing dinner" in honor of his 48th birthday on Nov. 14.
As for what was on the menu, Khristianne Uy—a.k.a. Chef K—whipped up a fully vegan meal consisting of pumpkin bread, turkey "seitan" Thanksgiving roast, roasted brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole, corn ribs, roaster purple sweet potato, mashed potatoes, roasted acorn squash, green bean casserole, sweet corn casserole, gluten free stuffing, cornbread stuffing, mac and cheese and pumpkin pie.
Giving fans a peek at the spread, Kourtney wrote on Instagram Stories, "Vegan Thanksgiving for my baby's birthday."
After the feast, they watched an advanced screening of Addison Rae's new horror film, aptly titled Thanksgiving. The décor tied together both the Thanksgiving and movie themes, with the tablescape including a display of gourds with knives in the middle.
The dinner wasn't the only way Kourtney marked Travis' big day. The Lemme mogul also shared a tribute on social media.
"To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything…" Kourtney wrote on Instagram alongside a photoshoot that showed her and Travis embracing as she posed topless and displayed her baby bump from when she was still pregnant. "I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."
The couple—who tied the knot last year—have a lot of reasons to celebrate. Earlier this month, they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy who Travis previously revealed they wanted to name Rocky. The little one joins Kourtney's kids with ex Scott Disick Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 8, as well as Travis' son Landon Barker, 20; daughter Alabama Barker, 17; and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
