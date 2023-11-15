Step Inside Travis Barker's Thanksgiving-Themed Birthday Party Hosted By Kourtney Kardashian

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Son

Get ready to gobble up these photos of Kourtney Kardashian's Thanksgiving-themed birthday celebration for husband Travis Barker.

The Kardashians star hosted what the Blink-182 drummer described as the "most amazing dinner" in honor of his 48th birthday on Nov. 14.

As for what was on the menu, Khristianne Uy—a.k.a. Chef K—whipped up a fully vegan meal consisting of pumpkin bread, turkey "seitan" Thanksgiving roast, roasted brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole, corn ribs, roaster purple sweet potato, mashed potatoes, roasted acorn squash, green bean casserole, sweet corn casserole, gluten free stuffing, cornbread stuffing, mac and cheese and pumpkin pie.

Giving fans a peek at the spread, Kourtney wrote on Instagram Stories, "Vegan Thanksgiving for my baby's birthday."

After the feast, they watched an advanced screening of Addison Rae's new horror film, aptly titled Thanksgiving. The décor tied together both the Thanksgiving and movie themes, with the tablescape including a display of gourds with knives in the middle.