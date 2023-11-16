The Best Gifts For Star Wars Fans, Jedis, Siths, Nerf-Herders & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're shopping for a Star Wars fan (or you are one yourself), you know that it's a growing franchise. There's the original films, prequels, series, animated series, and more, to keep track of. That's a lot, and sorting through all the merchandise can sometimes be a challenge. But, you don't have to search in a galaxy far, far away to find the best gifts for every kind of Star Wars fan. In fact, we've gathered a list to help you out.
From a Bluetooth speaker in the shape of a Star Destroyer to a LEGO Star Wars advent calendar, we've used The Force (and the internet) for items that will appeal to kids, adults, and all the midi-chlorians in between. So scroll down and pick out the best gifts for the Star Wars fan in your life. Gifts you must seek. Find them you must. There is no try, only buy.
Lightsaber Chopsticks
Jedis and Siths alike can both agree that these lightsaber chopsticks are pretty cool. The set comes with two pairs (one red and one blue), and batteries are included.
Star Wars Darth Vader Etched Glasses & Ice Molds Set
This Darth Vader cocktail set is Dark Side-approved. It includes two glasses with Vader's iconic mask etched on the side, and two silicone molds for creating Vader-shaped ice cubes. And since the cubes are large, they melt slowly and won't dilute your drink.
Star Wars Deluxe Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker
Propel your breakfast into hyperspace with this Millennium Falcon-shaped waffle maker. It measures 14.6 x 5.28 inches and is made of cast-aluminum with coated non-stick plates for easy serving and cleanup.
LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar Holiday Building Set
Countdown the month of December with this LEGO Star Wars advent calendar. It features nine characters (including an Ewok, droids dressed in holiday outfits, Princess Leia, and more), 10 mini vehicle building toys, and five other mini builds, to mix and match with other LEGO sets.
Star Wars Li-B33.FMv7 Bluetooth Speaker
Shaped like a Star Destroyer, this Bluetooth speaker can stream audio anywhere up to 30 feet. Play your music, listen to podcasts, or just play the Star Wars main theme (which is included in the speaker). There's also a built-in mic so you can answer calls and the battery is rechargeable.
Star Wars Welcome You are Yoda Door Mat
Whether you live in a house, apartment, or Dagobah, this Yoda doormat is a welcome addition. It measures 23.6 x 15.7 inches, and one reviewer reported, "Super cute - exactly as pictured. I did put it in the gift exchange but it was not easy to let go of."
Star Wars Holiday Christmas Tree T-Shirt
Available in 10 colors, and sizes for men, women, and kids, this Star Wars holiday t-shirt a must-have for any fan. It features the iconic silhouettes of several characters in the shape of a Christmas tree and several fans report that the material is soft and breathable.
Star Wars Droids Stemless Set (3)
All of your favorite droids are represented in this set of three 12-ounce stemless cups. Made of stainless steel with triple insulation, they'll keep liquids cold for up to nine hours and hot for three.
Cufflinks Inc. Star Wars Ties
Show off your love for Star Wars, even in formal settings, with this silky necktie. Other designs are also available, including Mandalorian-inspired graphics.
The Bounty Candle
Inspired by The Mandalorian, this soy wax Homesick candle is the perfect blend of holidays and Star Wars. It features a deep wood scent with notes of ash and smoke, that are reminiscent of a cozy fireplace. The typical burn time is up to 80 hours.
APRON DADDY Funny Apron, May The Forks Be With You
This one-size fits most apron is the ideal gift for the Star Wars fan who likes to cook. It has an adjustable neck strap and features two pockets in the front for a spatula or a lightsaber.
STAR WARS Festive Red Matching Family Pajamas
Get the whole family involved in some Star Wars love with a matching set of pajamas. There are options for pets, kids, babies, men, and women, in a combed cotton ribbed knit. Best of all, they're 50% off right now.
Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball Machine
This digital pinball machine might be a bit of a splurge, but your Star Wars-loving loved one will love it. It features super cool retro graphics and since it's 3/4 the size of a regular pinball machine, it easily fits in any room in your home.
LAIX Master Yoda Force Metal Bookend
Keep your books well-positioned on your desk with the power of the Force and this metal Yoda bookend. The set comes with two ends, each featuring Yoda, and one shopper raved, "Makes me smile every time I see it on my shelf."
Hallmark Star Wars: OBI-Wan Kenobi Darth Vader Resin, Christmas Ornament
Bring the Dark Side to your Christmas tree with this Darth Vader ornament. It measures 2.75 x 3.25 x 1.25 inches and a Yoda from The Clone Wars series is another available option.
Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga Edition Board Game
Family game night wouldn't be complete without a round of Monopoly -- Star Wars Monopoly, that is. Set in the world of Episodes 1 - IX, the properties are planets and droids, tie fights and X-wings replace houses and hotels, and more. Reviewers report that it's fun for kids, adults, and one reviewer adds, "If you have a diehard fan in your life this is the perfect gift for them."
