Robin Roberts Reacts to Michael Strahan's Good Morning America Return After His Absence

Watch : Why Michael Strahan is MIA From 'Good Morning America'

Robin Roberts was overjoyed that her colleague Michael Strahan is back at work.

Her Good Morning America co-anchor returned to the show Nov. 15 after being absent for almost three weeks for what an ABC spokesperson had said were "personal family matters."

"Can I just say we have tears of joy," Roberts said on the episode, "because Michael is back here at the desk."

Strahan responded, "It is great to back with both of you."

The former NFL player swiftly jumped back into his co-hosting duties upon his return to the morning show, joining Roberts in interviewing Rachel Zegler and Viola Davis about The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Chris Pine about Disney's new animated film Wish. In fact, He and the Don't Worry Darling actor also bonded over fashion.

"I have those same socks, dude," Pine told Strahan, pointing at the co-anchor's polka dot socks from across the stage.

The football analyst jokingly quipped right back, "I have that same jacket."