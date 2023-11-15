David Schwimmer Shares One of His Favorite Memories With Late Friend Matthew Perry

Watch : Friends' Courteney Cox Shares Memory of Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer is grateful for time spent with beloved friend Matthew Perry.

Nearly three weeks after Perry's sudden passing, his Friends costar shared a heartbreaking message in his honor.

"Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity," Schwimmer wrote alongside a Nov. 15 Instagram photo of the pair. "I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes."

As Schwimmer noted, Perry undoubtedly also "had heart."

"Which you were generous with," he continued, "and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

Referring to the picture posted of him and Perry, each sporting a suit and slicked-back hairstyles, the American Crime Story actor added, "This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around—'Could there BE any more clouds?'"