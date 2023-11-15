David Schwimmer Shares One of His Favorite Memories With Late Friend Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer is grateful for time spent with beloved friend Matthew Perry.
Nearly three weeks after Perry's sudden passing, his Friends costar shared a heartbreaking message in his honor.
"Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity," Schwimmer wrote alongside a Nov. 15 Instagram photo of the pair. "I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes."
As Schwimmer noted, Perry undoubtedly also "had heart."
"Which you were generous with," he continued, "and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."
Referring to the picture posted of him and Perry, each sporting a suit and slicked-back hairstyles, the American Crime Story actor added, "This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around—'Could there BE any more clouds?'"
The touching message from Schwimmer came just moments after his fellow costar Jennifer Aniston also reflected on Perry's legacy.
"Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before," the Morning Show star wrote. "We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep."
And his Friends family loved Perry deeply without a doubt.
"He was such a part of our DNA," she added of the cast which included her, Perry, Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. "We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it."
Ending on a note similar that of Schwimmer's, Aniston wrote, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?'"
Perry died in an apparent drowning at the age of 54 on Oct. 28. Shortly after this passing, the entire Friends cast shared a collective statement in his memory.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the cast shared in an Oct. 30 joint statement to E! News. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."
They continued, "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
