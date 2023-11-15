Jennifer Aniston Shares Text From Late Friend Matthew Perry in Moving Tribute

Watch : Friends' Courteney Cox Shares Memory of Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston is sharing an update on her grief journey after the death of her friend, Matthew Perry.

Nearly three weeks after the actor's tragic passing, Aniston penned a message to her "little brother."

"Oh boy this one has cut deep," Aniston—who portrayed character Rachel Green on Friends alongside Perry's Chandler Bing—began her Nov. 15 Instagram post. "Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before."

Aniston added that Perry was a part of their DNA. "We were always the 6 of us," she noted, referring to Perry and fellow Friends stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. "This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be."

Since Perry's passing on Oct. 28, Aniston has been looking back on her texts with the Fools Rush In star.

"Laughing and crying then laughing again," she wrote. "I'll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all."