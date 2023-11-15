Tallulah Willis Says Dad Bruce Willis Is Her "Whole Damn Heart" in Moving Message

Tallulah Willis recently expressed how much dad Bruce Willis, whose family announced in February that he was diagnosed with FTD, means to her and shared a series of photos of the father-daughter duo.

Tallulah Willis is sending a heartfelt note to her father Bruce Willis.

Amid the actor's battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the 29-year-old shared a series of photos of the dad-and-daughter duo and expressed how much he means to her. 

"Damn, these photos are hitting tonight," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 14. "You're my whole damn heart and I'm so proud to be your Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis. #babybruce#TBBW."

The pictures included a snapshot of Tallulah and Bruce sitting in a chair together and smiling as well as a photo of them outside—with her wearing a sweatshirt that featured the title of one of his movies, Die Hard. A throwback also depicted her dad grinning on stage while another image offered a close-up of her driver's license that showed one of her middle names is in honor of her father. 

Tallulah—who Bruce shares with ex Demi Moore along with daughters Rumer Willis, 35, and Scout Willis, 32—and her family members—who also include his wife Emma Heming Willis and their children Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9—announced in February that the Armageddon star was diagnosed with FTD, noting his condition had progressed from his initial aphasia diagnosis that they had shared 10 months prior when they first informed fans he was stepping away from acting.

Since learning of his diagnosis, Tallulah and her loved ones have spoken openly about the impact the condition has had on not only Bruce but also on the entire family.

"I think it's twofold," she explained on a Nov. 8 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "I think on one hand, it's who we are as a family. But also, it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD."

Instagram

And Tallulah expressed the family's hope that by sharing their experience they'll be able to help others.

"If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family and individually," she continued, "to help other people, to turn it around, to make something beautiful about it, that's really special for us." 

To see photos of the Willis family from over the years, keep reading.

 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Blended Family

Bruce Willis stepped out with his wife Emma Heming Willis to celebrate the release of ex Demi Moore's 2019 memoir Inside Out. He was joined by his three daughters with the G.I. Jane actress, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Adventure Is Out There

Bruce and Emma go hiking with their daughters Evelyn Willis and Mabel Willis.

Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central

All Smiles

The actor posed ex-wife and their daughters Rumer and Tallulah backstage at his Comedy Central roast in 2018.

Instagram

Three Generations

Bruce became a grandpa in April 2023 when Rumer welcomed a baby girl named Louetta.

Instagram

Newest Addition

The entire family got together to celebrate the birth of Rumer's baby.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Backstage Buddies

Bruce had two special vistors when he starred in Broadway's Misery in 2016.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Broadway Bunch

The family showed up in full force to support Rumer's 2015 Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Feeling Festive

"I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers," Emma captioned this family Christmas photo. "Now that’s 2020 for you."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Movie Date

Bruce took his three oldest daughters to the Over the Hedge premiere in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Sweet Kisses

The dad of five shared a sweet moment with daughter Mabel.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Daddy's Girls

Tallulah, Scout and Rumer joined their dad at a Bruce Willis Charity Foundation in 2005.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Dancing With the Fam

The family celebrated Rumer's Dancing With the Stars win with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Instagram/Rumer Willis

Polaroid Memories

"What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter," Rumer captioned this throwback photo. "I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

A Birthday to Remember

Emma rang in her 43rd birthday in 2021 with Bruce and their daughters, as well as Rumer and Demi.

Instagram

'Tis the Season

The family spent Christmas 2022 together.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Star Status

Bruce was joined by mom Marlene and his three oldest daughters when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Happy Haunts

The action star dressed up with Mabel and Evelyn on Halloween 2021.

Instagram/Tallulah Willis

Getting Silly

Tallulah jokingly captioned this photo of herself and dad Bruce making silly faces, "high drama club."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Snow Squad

Evelyn and Mabel hit the slopes during a family ski trip.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gang's All Here

The family, including Demi's then-husband Ashton Kutcher, stepped out to watch Rumer in 2008's The House Bunny.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Disney Magic

Bruce and Emma took their kids to Walt Disney World in 2017.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Proud Parents

"First time performing in a play for these two!" Emma wrote on Instagram 2018. "Mabel played Molly and Evelyn as Sandy in an Off-off-off-off-off-off Broadway [winking emoji] production of Annie. The whole cast and production was stellar—Mom and Dad couldn’t be prouder."

