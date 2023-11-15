Tallulah Willis Says Dad Bruce Willis Is Her "Whole Damn Heart" in Moving Message

Watch : Emma Heming Speaks Out On Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle

Tallulah Willis is sending a heartfelt note to her father Bruce Willis.

Amid the actor's battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the 29-year-old shared a series of photos of the dad-and-daughter duo and expressed how much he means to her.

"Damn, these photos are hitting tonight," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 14. "You're my whole damn heart and I'm so proud to be your Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis. #babybruce#TBBW."

The pictures included a snapshot of Tallulah and Bruce sitting in a chair together and smiling as well as a photo of them outside—with her wearing a sweatshirt that featured the title of one of his movies, Die Hard. A throwback also depicted her dad grinning on stage while another image offered a close-up of her driver's license that showed one of her middle names is in honor of her father.

Tallulah—who Bruce shares with ex Demi Moore along with daughters Rumer Willis, 35, and Scout Willis, 32—and her family members—who also include his wife Emma Heming Willis and their children Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9—announced in February that the Armageddon star was diagnosed with FTD, noting his condition had progressed from his initial aphasia diagnosis that they had shared 10 months prior when they first informed fans he was stepping away from acting.