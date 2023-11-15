Adam Johnson Death Investigation: Man Released on Bail After Arrest

Police are sharing another update in their investigation of Adam Johnson's death.
After an unnamed man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection to the hockey player's fatal injury, South Yorkshire Police announced the person that was in custody has been released on bail.
"The man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter yesterday (14 November) in connection to death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson has been released on police bail," a statement shared to their official Facebook page on Nov. 15 read. "Our investigation continues and we will provide further updates as and when we can."
The arrest came two weeks after the 29-year-old appeared to suffer a fatal wound when he collided with a member of the opposing Sheffield Steelers team while playing against them at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Oct. 28.
A post-mortem examination, per a Nov. 14 press release from authorities, confirmed that the athlete died as a result of a neck injury.
"Adam's death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world," Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said in the release. "We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process."
He added, "Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue."
Shortly after Adam's tragic death, the Nottingham Panthers mourned the loss of their fellow teammate.
"Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him," the team's statement posted to their website Oct. 29 read. "The Club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him."