Adam Johnson Death Investigation: Man Released on Bail After Arrest

Watch : Adam Johnson Tragedy: Arrest Made in Hockey Death

Police are sharing another update in their investigation of Adam Johnson's death.

After an unnamed man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection to the hockey player's fatal injury, South Yorkshire Police announced the person that was in custody has been released on bail.

"The man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter yesterday (14 November) in connection to death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson has been released on police bail," a statement shared to their official Facebook page on Nov. 15 read. "Our investigation continues and we will provide further updates as and when we can."

The arrest came two weeks after the 29-year-old appeared to suffer a fatal wound when he collided with a member of the opposing Sheffield Steelers team while playing against them at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Oct. 28.

A post-mortem examination, per a Nov. 14 press release from authorities, confirmed that the athlete died as a result of a neck injury.