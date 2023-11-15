“Shocked” Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Concert Shoutout

Karma really is her boyfriend.
It was a big weekend for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as they took their romance south of the equator to Argentina for the Grammy winner's shows in Buenos Aires. And between adorable footage of the two kissing backstage and a dinner date at a local steakhouse, there was also a mid-concert moment that included some lyric changes.
While performing "Karma" during her Nov. 11 show in the city, Taylor sang "Karma is that guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." And now, the Kansas City Chiefs player in question is sharing his reaction.
"How does it feel," Jason Kelce asked his brother during the Nov. 15 episode of their New Heights podcast, "to officially be the guy on the Chiefs?"
And with a laugh Travis replied, "You mean 'Karma'? Yeah no had no clue that—well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, still shocked me. I was like, 'Oh, sh... she really just said that.'"
And though it was one of the most viral moments of the weekend, the 34-year-old did shed some light on the evening for those who might have found themselves offline.
"For those of you who haven't seen all the videos of me on your TikTok and your Instagram feed," Travis began, "I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires. The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy for, and yeah, Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it, and it looked like she was having some fun up there."
The tight end's support of the "Anti-Hero" singer comes after Taylor has shown Travis lots of love at a number of his NFL games. In fact, she even wore a friendship bracelet sporting an 87—his jersey number—on her wrist, making a real full-circle moment after Travis' attempt to gift Taylor a bracelet back in July when he attended her concert in Kansas City, long before the two were an item.
To relive every moment of Taylor as cheer captain on the bleachers at the Oct. 22 game, keep reading.