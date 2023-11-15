“Shocked” Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Concert Shoutout

Watch : Taylor Swift Runs to Kiss Travis Kelce After Concert

Karma really is her boyfriend.

It was a big weekend for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as they took their romance south of the equator to Argentina for the Grammy winner's shows in Buenos Aires. And between adorable footage of the two kissing backstage and a dinner date at a local steakhouse, there was also a mid-concert moment that included some lyric changes.

While performing "Karma" during her Nov. 11 show in the city, Taylor sang "Karma is that guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." And now, the Kansas City Chiefs player in question is sharing his reaction.

"How does it feel," Jason Kelce asked his brother during the Nov. 15 episode of their New Heights podcast, "to officially be the guy on the Chiefs?"

And with a laugh Travis replied, "You mean 'Karma'? Yeah no had no clue that—well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, still shocked me. I was like, 'Oh, sh... she really just said that.'"