John Legend Reveals How Kids Luna and Miles Are Adjusting to Life as Big Siblings to Esti and Wren

Adapting to life as a big brother didn't exactly strike the right chord with John Legend's son Miles at first.
The EGOT winner—who shares the 5-year-old as well as 7-year-old daughter Luna with wife Chrissy Teigen—recently revealed the children's initial reaction to the arrival of their new siblings Esti and Wren earlier this year.
"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," John told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."
And now, continued the "All of Me" artist, his eldest kids are singing a different tune.
"They're really taking to it well now," he added. "I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up. They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them. They're more independent, more self-driven and mature."
Chrissy gave birth to daughter Esti in January, and she and John welcomed son Wren via surrogate five months later. Their arrivals came more than two years after the couple lost their son Jack 20 weeks into pregnancy, with the couple sharing their story of navigating grief to help others feel less alone.
And while Jack will forever hold a place in John and Chrissy's hearts, they're thrilled about their new additions to the nest.
"Oh, we love it," the musician shared with E!. "Honestly, it's been a lot more joy and energy in the house. It's fun seeing the little milestones that they reach together and separately since they're five months apart. Esti is already close to walking. Wren is still not crawling yet. Just seeing them growing up, it's exciting and fun. We haven't had babies for quite a while now. Being in that baby phase with them is reinvigorating and fun."
In fact, John noted he can already see some ways Esti is taking after Chrissy.
"I feel like Esti loves to laugh. She's a lot of fun," he said. "So, I definitely see some of Chrissy in her for sure."
Add their littles ones to the list of blessings they'll be counting around the Thanksgiving table this year.
"We're thankful for obviously our family and really our extended family too," John shared. "It's really beautiful to have our parents in in their lives and aunts and uncles and cousins. I'm just grateful for all that and how surrounded they are with love. I think the older I get, the more I appreciate the foundation my family's given me and the fact that we have so many family members that are just around and get to be a part of our kids' lives."
In turn, they appreciate the opportunity to impact other children through his partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities, which creates programs that improve the health and well-being of children who are ill, injured or hospitalized and their families.
Last weekend, John, Chrissy, Luna and Miles visited the Ronald McDonald House's Los Angeles location to make pancakes.
"It's really tough for these families," he noted. "We've known what it's like in our own family to deal with health issues with kids. And whenever you're dealing with that, particularly when it's quite serious and it requires you to relocate and come to L.A. to get the best care at CHLA or something like that, it's such a difficult circumstance for a family. It is lifechanging, it's all encompassing. Ronald McDonald House has been there to support these kinds of families that are dealing with this, and we just wanted to be there to help and provide some light and some support and some positive energy and of course cook for them."