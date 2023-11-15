Whitney Port Shares Her Surrogate Suffered 2 Miscarriages

Watch : Whitney Port Says She Doesn't "Look Healthy" Amid Weight Concern

Whitney Port is opening up about a heartbreaking turn in her fertility journey.

The Hills alum and her husband Tim Rosenman shared their surrogate has experienced two miscarriages. As the couple explained, they began their surrogacy journey after Whitney suffered two pregnancy losses.

"We decided to go down the surrogacy road at the end of last year," Whitney, who is mom to Sonny, 6, said during a recent episode of her Whit Whit podcast, "after a really long journey of not being able to conceive on our own."

She added, "We found an amazing surrogate and we ended up doing two transfers with the surrogate. Both transfers ended up miscarrying. The last miscarriage was just a month ago."

Tim explained that with both instances, their surrogate was seven-and-half weeks pregnant and that there was "a 97 percent chance of a successful pregnancy."

"To have that back-to-back, the odds are really crazy," Tim noted, "so now we're thinking there might be something going on either with the surrogate or with our embryos."