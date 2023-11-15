Whitney Port Shares Her Surrogate Suffered 2 Miscarriages

Whitney Port is opening up about a heartbreaking turn in her fertility journey.
The Hills alum and her husband Tim Rosenman shared their surrogate has experienced two miscarriages. As the couple explained, they began their surrogacy journey after Whitney suffered two pregnancy losses.
"We decided to go down the surrogacy road at the end of last year," Whitney, who is mom to Sonny, 6, said during a recent episode of her Whit Whit podcast, "after a really long journey of not being able to conceive on our own."
She added, "We found an amazing surrogate and we ended up doing two transfers with the surrogate. Both transfers ended up miscarrying. The last miscarriage was just a month ago."
Tim explained that with both instances, their surrogate was seven-and-half weeks pregnant and that there was "a 97 percent chance of a successful pregnancy."
"To have that back-to-back, the odds are really crazy," Tim noted, "so now we're thinking there might be something going on either with the surrogate or with our embryos."
Whitney, 38, shared that they're now at the "beginning phase again" of their process and are deciding whether to try a new lab or another round of egg retrieval.
"We still have three embryos, and we have an amazing agency that's helping us with the surrogacy journey," the City alum added. "We're definitely not at square one, but it feels that way each time a miscarriage happens."
In January 2021, the MTV star detailed her fertility struggles, sharing that suffered from a second pregnancy loss in less than two years.
"Timmy and I weren't sure if we still wanted to put this out there," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "I wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation. Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected."
Whitney concluded her post with a message for parents going through the same experience.
"I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this," she shared. "I know though that our community will share, band together and support—cause you always do."