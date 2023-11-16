The Carry-On Luggage Our Shopping Editors Swear By: Amazon, Walmart, Beis and More as Low as $40

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Travel days can get hectic, especially during the holiday season. It gets even worse if you don't have reliable luggage. The last thing you need is a bag that's falling apart at the seams when you're just trying to get to your destination on time— which has happened to me a few times. After shopping and testing out so many bags, I have created a definitive list with options that I love after many train rides, Uber rides, and flights.
There are some affordable picks from Amazon, including this $40 bag that I have in multiple colors. Do some celeb-inspired shopping with a rolling bag from Shay Mitchell's brand BEIS. If you're a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewer, you may recognize this Lily & Bean bag.
Make your travel so much easier with a great carry-on. PS, these are great gifts for Christmas and Hanukkah too!
The Best Carry-On Bags
Travel Select Amsterdam Softside Expandable Rolling Luggage
I couldn't believe that a suitcase at this price point would be reliable, but I was wrong. These bags are high-quality, durable, and cute with lots of colors to choose from. There are also options to get matching pieces at an affordable price. This luggage has pockets for organization and they expand so you can fit all of your extra stuff. The Travel Select Amsterdam Softside Expandable Rolling Luggage has 20,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set, Expandable
I got this affordable set for my brother and he loves it! He uses both pieces all the time and they're in great condition, without any wear and tear. The bags may look small, but believe me, they provide ample storage and they expand with ease! There are 39 colorways, including some fun patterns. These sets have 44,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage
As a chronic overpacker, I value lightweight luggage— anything I can do to decrease the weight of my baggage is a total must for me. I love this Rockland bag because it's incredibly lightweight and it's easy to maneuver when I'm in a rush trying to catch a flight. I love the organizational pockets on the inside too. All of my stuff stays put, even after turbulence.
The Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage comes in multiple sizes and 21 colors, with 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lily & Bean Personalised Luggage Classic Beiges on Soft Fawn
If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you may have noticed some Lily & Bean luggage. If it's good enough for Kyle Richards, I just have to try it! These bags are incredibly chic, with lots of colorways and I love the option to personalize with initials or a nickname. The interior is next-level with lots of dividers and storage.
Lily & Bean Lily & Bean Personalised Sicilian Luggage
Here's another Lily & Bean bag that I love because of my favorite Real Housewives stars. The lemon print is chic, yet fun. The bag comes through functionally with a TSA lock and some helpful pockets and dividers.
Amazon Basics Underseat Carry-On Rolling Travel Luggage Bag
This bag is small, yet mighty. This is great for quick trips or just to make sure your have your most important essentials by your side when you travel. The main compartment is very spacious and there are some pockets for additional storage. Choose from 7 colorways. This bag has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BEIS The Carry-on Roller in Olive
Shay Mitchell always knocks it out of the park with her brand BEIS. BEIS has the best travel bags, including some great carry-ons. This rolling bag has smooth-rolling wheels and it expands up to two inches. It even comes with pouches to help you stay organized and separate your dirty clothes from the clean items in your suitcase. There are 7 colors to choose from.
Amazon Basics 20-Inch Hardside Spinner
Instead of replacing your luggage often, get scratch-resistant pieces like this one. It's durable, dependable, and practical with some helpful zip-up pockets for storage. Amazon shoppers can choose from 4 colors and 5 sizes. The Amazon Basics 20-Inch Hardside Spinner has 32,700+ 5-star reviews from shoppers who adore this bag.
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
When someone mentions luggage, the first brand I think of is Samsonite. That has been the case for as long as I can remember. When you purchase a Samsonite product, you are investing in luggage you will use for years, if not decades. Plus, there's a 10-year warranty guarantee. Samsonite products and tried and tested to meet the highest standards. You will always be happy with Samsonite luggage. This spinner comes in lots of colors and sizes. It has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away is just one of those brands you can truly rely on. No wonder it made the list for Google's most searched for holiday gifts in 2023. You get luggage that's durable, cute, and organized. What more could you want? These are investment pieces you'll use for years to come, if not decades. My gift pick: the Bigger Carry-On in the gorgeous Holiday Chrome colorway.
This bag has interior compression, a laundry bag, and rotating wheels that never get stuck (at least in my experience).
Quince Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase
I love Quince for the $50 cashmere sweaters, but don't sleep on their luggage! They have some amazing bags. This bag has compression panels (which means I can pack more) and a removable laundry bag. Choose from 5 stunning colorways.
iFLY Hardside Fibertech Luggage Carry-On Luggage
You can get pretty much anything you'd ever need at Walmart—including luggage! This beloved suitcase has 39,200+ 5-star reviews and it's incredibly affordable with a $78 price tag. There are tons of colorways raining from neutral to outrageous.
Dukap Discovery Carry-On Lightweight Hardside Spinner
Travel in style with the Dukap Discovery Carry-On Lightweight Hardside Spinner. This affordable find is sturdy, spacious, and smooth-rolling. QVC has this bag in pink, black, and white, with one shopper raving, "Absolutely love this bags! I used them for a holiday trip and it fit so much more than I ever expected and the hard shell really makes a difference! Overall super happy with my purchase I've recommended it to my entire family. 10/10 highly recommend!"
What size bag are you allowed to bring as a carry on?
The size dimensions of carry-on baggage depend on the airline and the specific aircraft. Contact your airline to make sure that your bag can fit in the plane's overhead bin or under the seat in front of you, according to TSA. For many domestic airlines, the maximum size ranges from 45 linear inches to 51 linear inches, per TSA Travel Tips.
Where can I buy carry-on luggage?
There are lots of great carry-on bags available at Amazon, BEIS, Walmart, Lily & Bean, Quince, and QVC among many other stores.
