The Carry-On Luggage Our Shopping Editors Swear By: Amazon, Walmart, Beis and More as Low as $40

Travel days can get hectic, especially during the holiday season. It gets even worse if you don't have reliable luggage. The last thing you need is a bag that's falling apart at the seams when you're just trying to get to your destination on time— which has happened to me a few times. After shopping and testing out so many bags, I have created a definitive list with options that I love after many train rides, Uber rides, and flights.

There are some affordable picks from Amazon, including this $40 bag that I have in multiple colors. Do some celeb-inspired shopping with a rolling bag from Shay Mitchell's brand BEIS. If you're a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewer, you may recognize this Lily & Bean bag.

Make your travel so much easier with a great carry-on. PS, these are great gifts for Christmas and Hanukkah too!