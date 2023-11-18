You'll L.O.V.E. What Ashlee Simpson Says Is the Key to Her and Evan Ross' Marriage

Watch : Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Talk "Ashlee+Evan" Success

Ashlee Simpson-Ross' head is resting on something real in her marriage to Evan Ross.

After all, the "Pieces of Me" singer believes the strong friendship she forged with the Star actor long before their 2014 wedding provided a solid base to their union.

"That friendship is so deep and it's so amazing," Ashlee gushed to E! News while attending the DreamWorks Jr. holiday event on Nov. 12 with their kids Jagger Snow, 8, and Ziggy Blu, 3. "He surprises me and he takes me to do fun things, so I feel like those moments where you step outside of just parenting and connect is so nice."

The Ashlee+Evan alum—who is also mom to 14-year-old son Bronx Mowgli with ex Pete Wentz—explained that "listening to each other" is not only the key to a successful marriage, but the secret to a healthy parenting dynamic as well. As she noted, "Just to listen to your kids and follow what they're wanting and needing."