You'll L.O.V.E. What Ashlee Simpson Says Is the Key to Her and Evan Ross' Marriage

Ashlee Simpson-Ross shared insight into her nine-year marriage with Evan Ross in an exclusive interview with E! News: "He surprises me."

Watch: Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Talk "Ashlee+Evan" Success

Ashlee Simpson-Ross' head is resting on something real in her marriage to Evan Ross.

After all, the "Pieces of Me" singer believes the strong friendship she forged with the Star actor long before their 2014 wedding provided a solid base to their union.

"That friendship is so deep and it's so amazing," Ashlee gushed to E! News while attending the DreamWorks Jr. holiday event on Nov. 12 with their kids Jagger Snow, 8, and Ziggy Blu, 3. "He surprises me and he takes me to do fun things, so I feel like those moments where you step outside of just parenting and connect is so nice."

The Ashlee+Evan alum—who is also mom to 14-year-old son Bronx Mowgli with ex Pete Wentz—explained that "listening to each other" is not only the key to a successful marriage, but the secret to a healthy parenting dynamic as well. As she noted, "Just to listen to your kids and follow what they're wanting and needing."

photos
Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross: Romance Rewind

And with the holidays quickly approaching, Ashlee is expecting more kids under her roof as Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's three little ones—Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4—come over to visit. 

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

"Christmas is already happening in my house," she shared, adding that her children recently watched the new Gabby's Dollhouse holiday special, now out on Netflix. "The kids are very excited."

Ashlee continued, "The holidays is really about the kids and it's about family coming together. We have so many cousins on both sides—my sister and on my husband's side—so we have so many cousins. It's that time of the year where they get to be together and make memories."

As for holiday traditions? Jagger adorably chimed in during her mom's interview: "I like making cookies with my family!"

Stefanie Keenan

"All the fun things!" Ashlee said. "The cousins always put together a little movie and they all show us their movies."

To see Ashlee and Evan's cutest family moments, keep reading.

Instagram
Jagger's 8th Birthday

"Thank you to everyone for helping make JAGGERS BARBIE DREAMS COME TRUE," Ashlee wrote Aug. 2, 2023. "THANK YOU to the amazing TEAM."

Instagram
Barbie Girls

The duo posed in a Barbie box photo backdrop at Jagger's birthday party.

Instagram
Silly Faces

"Happiest Mother's Day to you my beautiful," Evan wrote alongside this family photo. "You are pure love. I'm the luckiest man. You have made this life more beautiful then [sic] I could have ever imagined! .... & now we have another on the way"

Instagram
Brush! Brush! Brush!

"CLEAN," Evan declared.

Instagram
Model in the Making

"Styled by Jagger!" Ashlee wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Dress Up Time!

"DADDY & MAMA's hats," Ashlee gushed next to this pic of Jagger.

Instagram
Snowy Smiles

Bronx and Jagger struck very different poses for this holiday family photo!

Instagram
Style Icon

Ashlee and Evan's little one is a natural in front of the camera!

Instagram
Disney Darling

"Happy Birthday my baby girl!" Ashlee noted next to this photo of Jagger in a Snow White costume.

Instagram
Dad of the Year

"Thank you for being the most loving dad, always taking our family on amazing adventures, making us laugh, and keeping everyday fun. We love you so much. Happy Fathers Day to the love of my life @realevanross," the "Pieces of Me" singer expressed online.

Instagram
Twins!

Ashlee and Jagger matched perfectly in this mother-daughter photo.

Instagram
Brother and Sister Goals

These kids are just two peas in a pod! Doesn't get more adorable than that. 

Instagram
Daddy's Little Girl

Nothing like snuggles with daddy to make everything better. 

Instagram
Messy Hair, Don't Care

Sometimes you just gotta let your hair down! 

Instagram
Piggyback Rides and Pigtails

Just a little father-daughter quality time for the books. 

Instagram
Sassy Sunglasses

Just goes to show that her future is so bright! 

Instagram
Quality Time with Pops

Hanging with your old man can be pretty cool! 

Instagram
Like Father Like Daughter

Little quality time goes a long way. 

Instagram
Simply the Cutest

Flying high in the sky like the angel she is! 

Instagram
Disney Days

Nothing better than a family trip to Disneyland. 

Instagram
Holiday Family Festivities

The Christmas spirit was alive and well in this Christmas photo.

Instagram
Family Boat Trips

Boat ride with the parents? Don't mind if I do! 

Instagram
Kissy Face with Mama

Pucker up for the cameras, ladies! 

Instagram
Costume Goals

The cutest little mini-me there ever was! 

Instagram
Smile for the Camera

Going old school for the gram!

Instagram
He's Here!

Ashlee and Evan welcomed baby Ziggy Blu Ross in October 2020.

