You'll L.O.V.E. What Ashlee Simpson Says Is the Key to Her and Evan Ross' Marriage

Ashlee Simpson-Ross' head is resting on something real in her marriage to Evan Ross.
After all, the "Pieces of Me" singer believes the strong friendship she forged with the Star actor long before their 2014 wedding provided a solid base to their union.
"That friendship is so deep and it's so amazing," Ashlee gushed to E! News while attending the DreamWorks Jr. holiday event on Nov. 12 with their kids Jagger Snow, 8, and Ziggy Blu, 3. "He surprises me and he takes me to do fun things, so I feel like those moments where you step outside of just parenting and connect is so nice."
The Ashlee+Evan alum—who is also mom to 14-year-old son Bronx Mowgli with ex Pete Wentz—explained that "listening to each other" is not only the key to a successful marriage, but the secret to a healthy parenting dynamic as well. As she noted, "Just to listen to your kids and follow what they're wanting and needing."
And with the holidays quickly approaching, Ashlee is expecting more kids under her roof as Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's three little ones—Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4—come over to visit.
"Christmas is already happening in my house," she shared, adding that her children recently watched the new Gabby's Dollhouse holiday special, now out on Netflix. "The kids are very excited."
Ashlee continued, "The holidays is really about the kids and it's about family coming together. We have so many cousins on both sides—my sister and on my husband's side—so we have so many cousins. It's that time of the year where they get to be together and make memories."
As for holiday traditions? Jagger adorably chimed in during her mom's interview: "I like making cookies with my family!"
"All the fun things!" Ashlee said. "The cousins always put together a little movie and they all show us their movies."
To see Ashlee and Evan's cutest family moments, keep reading.