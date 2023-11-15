Jana Kramer and Fiancé Allan Russell Reveal Meaning Behind Baby Boy’s Name

Jana Kramer and Allan Russell shared the sweet meaning behind their newborn baby's moniker.

Let's hear it for the boy (and his name.)

Jana Kramer and fiancé Allan Russell welcomed their baby boyRoman James Russell, on Nov. 13, and the mom-of-three is now sharing the adorable meaning behind their son's moniker.

"The name Roman really isn't inspired by anyone," the couple told People Nov. 14. "It's just a strong name that we both love."

However, his middle name is a different story, as they shared that James "was both of our Grandpa's names, so that was a nod to them."

Giving insight into how the pair is doing after welcoming Roman, Jana added, "We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together."

The One Tree Hill alum posted a slew of black-and-white shots from the hospital to Instagram, including a picture of Allan holding his son and Jana's kids Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4—whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin—peering at their little brother.

"Welcome to the world sweet Roman James Russell," Jana captioned the Nov. 14 post. "Blessed beyond measure for this little miracle. 11.13.2023. 6lbs."

Over the summer, Jana let followers in on a secret she and Allan had been keeping.

"I'm pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story," she gushed on Instagram in June. "I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test."

Brooke Kelly Photography / @brookekellyphotography

Jana and Allan's newest bundle comes six months after the professional soccer player popped the question.

"I've got an announcement today," she said on her Whine Down podcast in May. "So Allan and I have been dating for...six and a half months. And he asked me to marry him."

And Allan made sure the kids were included in the proposal—which came as a surprise to the country singer.

"It was a really beautiful night," Jana continued. "We were all sitting on the porch of the steps and looking out at the view, it's stunning. And he said my name and I got up or whatever and he got down on one knee and then Jolie just started jumping up and down, it was the cutest thing ever, it was like she knew what was happening."

As for what Allan shared while down on one knee?

"He said, 'You're the love of my life and will you marry me?'" Jana recalled. "Then we both started crying and it felt very sentimental given the front porch of the new house, new beginnings and it just felt right and so, yeah. Said yes, the kids were super excited then we walked down the hill, watched the sunset, it was perfect."

For a look at Jana and Allan's baby boy, keep reading...

Brooke Kelly Photography / @brookekellyphotography

Birth Day

Jana Kramer and fiancé Allan Russell welcomed their first child together—and her third overall—on Nov. 13, 2023.

Brooke Kelly Photography / @brookekellyphotography

Debut Photo

The couple named their son Roman James Russell.

Brooke Kelly Photography / @brookekellyphotography

Love at First Sight

"Welcome to the world sweet Roman James Russell," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Blessed beyond measure for this little miracle. 11.13.2023. 6lbs 1oz."

Brooke Kelly Photography / @brookekellyphotography

Growing Family

"Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful," Jana and Allan said in a statement to People on Nov. 14. "We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together."

Brooke Kelly Photography / @brookekellyphotography

Sibling Bond

Jana's daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, (who she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin) met their new baby brother.

Brooke Kelly Photography / @brookekellyphotography

Honoring His Great-Grandfathers

The couple explained the special meaning behind their baby boy's moniker.

"The name Roman really isn't inspired by anyone, it's just a strong name that we both love," they told People, "but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa's names, so that was a nod to them."

Brooke Kelly Photography / @brookekellyphotography

They Got a Boy

Their new family member arrives about six months after Jana shared that Allan had proposed to her.

Brooke Kelly Photography / @brookekellyphotography

Father-Son Duo

Allan gazed lovingly at the pair's firstborn.

Brooke Kelly Photography / @brookekellyphotography

Baby Bliss

Jolie cuddled her mom and little brother in a sweet photo captured by Brooke Kelly Photography.

Brooke Kelly Photography / @brookekellyphotography

Family Ties

The "I Got the Boy" singer previously gushed over her connection with the Allan.

"I don't think I've ever experienced something like that, where it's like he respects me so much and I respect him," she told E! News in May. "There's so much love and respect. I'm like, 'Oh my god, what a concept!'"

