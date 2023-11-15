Jana Kramer and Fiancé Allan Russell Reveal Meaning Behind Baby Boy’s Name

Watch : Jana Kramer Welcomes Baby No. 3

Let's hear it for the boy (and his name.)

Jana Kramer and fiancé Allan Russell welcomed their baby boy, Roman James Russell, on Nov. 13, and the mom-of-three is now sharing the adorable meaning behind their son's moniker.

"The name Roman really isn't inspired by anyone," the couple told People Nov. 14. "It's just a strong name that we both love."

However, his middle name is a different story, as they shared that James "was both of our Grandpa's names, so that was a nod to them."

Giving insight into how the pair is doing after welcoming Roman, Jana added, "We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together."

The One Tree Hill alum posted a slew of black-and-white shots from the hospital to Instagram, including a picture of Allan holding his son and Jana's kids Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4—whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin—peering at their little brother.

"Welcome to the world sweet Roman James Russell," Jana captioned the Nov. 14 post. "Blessed beyond measure for this little miracle. 11.13.2023. 6lbs."