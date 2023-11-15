Watch Kourtney Kardashian Grill Tristan Thompson Over His Cheating Scandals

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Confronts Tristan About Cheating

Kourtney Kardashian isn't afraid to poosh back.

The reality star had no problems sitting down with Tristan Thompson and grilling him about his cheating past in E! News' exclusive first look at The Kardashians' Nov. 16 episode. With a pad of paper in hand to share her notes, Kourtney, 44, didn't mince words as she confronted the Cleveland Cavaliers player over his affairs when he was still in a relationship with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

"I don't have anymore anger," she sternly told Tristan, 32. "I just want an understanding of how you can do these things or how it got there."

The Poosh founder went on question Tristan if he feels remorse, to which the NBA star—who said he has been in therapy for the past two years—agreed that it was a "fair" question.

"The next day after you do the deed," Kourtney asked point blank, "do you feel anything?"

The blunt line of questioning clearly took Tristan aback, prompting him to take a pause before replying, "For me personally, when I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day."