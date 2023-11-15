Watch Kourtney Kardashian Grill Tristan Thompson Over His Cheating Scandals

Kourtney Kardashian isn't afraid to poosh back.
The reality star had no problems sitting down with Tristan Thompson and grilling him about his cheating past in E! News' exclusive first look at The Kardashians' Nov. 16 episode. With a pad of paper in hand to share her notes, Kourtney, 44, didn't mince words as she confronted the Cleveland Cavaliers player over his affairs when he was still in a relationship with her sister Khloe Kardashian.
"I don't have anymore anger," she sternly told Tristan, 32. "I just want an understanding of how you can do these things or how it got there."
The Poosh founder went on question Tristan if he feels remorse, to which the NBA star—who said he has been in therapy for the past two years—agreed that it was a "fair" question.
"The next day after you do the deed," Kourtney asked point blank, "do you feel anything?"
The blunt line of questioning clearly took Tristan aback, prompting him to take a pause before replying, "For me personally, when I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day."
However, Kourtney wasn't completely satisfied with his answer. As she pressed on, "But then, why do you do it again?"
The confrontation comes after the family noticed lingering tension between Kourtney and Tristan—who apologized to Khloe last year for the "heartache and humiliation" he cause with his infidelity—even after the Good American founder forgave him. On the Nov. 2 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney admitted that she and her 11-year-old daughter Penelope are still not over Tristan's past behavior as he and Khloe continue to co-parent their kids True, 5, and Tatum, 15 months.
"Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister," she shared. "There's times I'm so triggered by him that I can't be around him, and then there's times when I just let it go because we just want harmony."
Khloe's take on the tense situation? "I'm really of proud myself of where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be," she shared in a separate confessional, "but where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do."
The 39-year-old also noted that her niece has beef with Tristan "rightfully so," adding, "I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don't want to talk her out of them because I don't want this behavior to be something I'm validating or I'm justifying. I want her to know that how she's feeling is the right way to feel."
New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.
