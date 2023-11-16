Tristan Thompson Apologizes to Kylie Jenner for Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

Watch : Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite

Tristan Thompson is trying to right a wrong.

During the Nov. 16 episode of The Kardashians, the NBA star apologized to Kylie Jenner four years after he cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods.

During what he called an "overdue" sit-down at Kylie's house, Tristan told the cosmetics mogul, "I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life."

"You guys were two peas in a pod," he continued. "So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart made it tough for you and Khloe. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else."

Tristan—who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 15 months, with Khloe—took the full blame for kissing Jordyn during a house party in February 2019.