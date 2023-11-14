Extreme Weight Loss Star Brandi Mallory Dead at 40

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The makeup industry has lost a rising talent.

Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory has died at the age of 40, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to People. The former reality star passed away on Nov. 9 in Stone Mountain, Ga. and her memorial service is being held on Nov. 19 in Lithonia, Ga, according to her obituary.

Brandi—who worked as a makeup artist, per her Instagram—was a contestant on the ABC series in 2014, during which she lost 151 pounds.

Four years later, she reflected on what led to her decision to join season four of the reality show.

"I was literally waking up every day like, 'This may be my last day waking up. I don't know what's going to happen for me,'" she told Atlanta journalist Kirby Carroll. "When it's playing on your mind that I might need to do something about my weight because I'm afraid I might die too, then you might need to pay attention to something like that."