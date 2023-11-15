Shop the Best Bags from Loungefly’s Holiday Collection That Feature Your Favorite Character

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no better place to spend the most wonderful time of the year than at Disney. If you've already bought tickets to the theme park this holiday season, all you have left to do is figure out what you're going to wear. And you can't Disney bound (which is dressing in colors inspired by characters) without a matching backpack to go with it. Lucky for you, Loungefly has blessed us with an enchanting holiday collection that features all our favorite Disney characters and more.
Whether you're prepping to go to the "Happiest Place on Earth" this holiday season or you're looking for the perfect holiday-themed gift for your loved one, Loungefly's holiday collection has character-themed backpacks ranging from a variety of our favorite holiday movies and more. If you have a Grinch in your life, they're going to love the adorable Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas mini backpack, or for the Disney fan, they won't be able to resist the Mickey & Friends Gingerbread Cookie mini backpack that features Mickey and friends as Gingerbread cookies. So, what are you waiting for? These festive backpacks aren't going to be around for long, so make sure you snag your favorite holiday-themed character before it's too late!
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Santa Cosplay Mini Backpack
Not only is the Grinch going to steal Christmas, he's also going to steal your heart with this adorable Santa Cosplay mini backpack. It features the Grinch dressed up as Santa, with his arms wrapped around a present. It also has an interactive pop-up feature that allows Max to peek up out of the top of the present!
Peanuts Snoopy Gingerbread House Scented Mini Backpack
Effortlessly elevate your festive style with the Loungefly Peanuts Snoopy Gingerbread House mini backpack. The front pocket features intricate appliques of Snoopy and Woodstock, skillfully arranging peppermints, and an assortment of red and green candies on a charming gingerbread house, adorned with delicate white icing trim. Did we mention the bag is also peppermint scented? Yum!
Elf 20th Anniversary Cosplay Lenticular Mini Backpack
Embark on a whimsical journey to the North Pole with the Loungefly Elf 20th Anniversary Cosplay mini backpack. Buddy the Elf springs to life with detailed appliques, showcasing his iconic elf hat, and arms wrapped around a mechanical drawing toy that spells out, "Santa! I know him!" and "Does somebody need a hug?".
Disney Mickey & Friends Gingerbread Cookie All-Over Print Mini Backpack With Ear Headband
Treat yourself this holiday season with the Mickey & Friends Gingerbread Cookie All-Over Print mini backpack that also comes with an ear headband. This delectable accessory adorned in sprinkles showcases an enchanting all-over print featuring your beloved Disney friends transformed into delightful gingerbread cookies. Take a closer look to discover the charming details that frost Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, adding a tasteful touch to this festive treat.
Disney Minnie Mouse Pastel Snowman Mini Backpack
Step into a winter wonderland of style with the Minnie Mouse Pastel Snowman mini backpack, where Minnie Mouse comes to life in three-dimensional glory as an adorable snowman on the front. Wrapped in a cozy pink shawl featuring faux-fur lining and tied with a velvet ribbon, this accessory is adorned with real buttons, bringing a touch of festive charm to any look.
Disney Santa Stitch Exclusive Cosplay Mini Backpack
Perfect for fans of Lilo & Stitch, this Santa Stitch Cosplay mini backpack adorned in plush velvet details and faux fur trim is an immediate add-to-cart situation. Stitch extends his applique arms around a gingerbread surfer, complete with a glitter-detailed lei and swim trunks, while a cleverly hidden zipper pocket behind the white trim of Santa's suit ensures secure storage for your smaller essentials on your festive journeys.
Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Tree String Lights Glow Mini Backpack
Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas are going to love the Loungefly Nightmare Before Christmas Tree mini backpack, where festive frights meet holiday delights. Adorned with three-dimensional layers forming a tree, complete with a Sandworm garland and the citizens of Halloween Town on a string of lights, this bag reveals Jack Skellington's pumpkin head at the tree's eerie peak. As day turns to night, watch the spooky glow-in-the-dark details come to life!
