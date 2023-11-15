Shop the Best Bags from Loungefly’s Holiday Collection That Feature Your Favorite Character

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's no better place to spend the most wonderful time of the year than at Disney. If you've already bought tickets to the theme park this holiday season, all you have left to do is figure out what you're going to wear. And you can't Disney bound (which is dressing in colors inspired by characters) without a matching backpack to go with it. Lucky for you, Loungefly has blessed us with an enchanting holiday collection that features all our favorite Disney characters and more.

Whether you're prepping to go to the "Happiest Place on Earth" this holiday season or you're looking for the perfect holiday-themed gift for your loved one, Loungefly's holiday collection has character-themed backpacks ranging from a variety of our favorite holiday movies and more. If you have a Grinch in your life, they're going to love the adorable Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas mini backpack, or for the Disney fan, they won't be able to resist the Mickey & Friends Gingerbread Cookie mini backpack that features Mickey and friends as Gingerbread cookies. So, what are you waiting for? These festive backpacks aren't going to be around for long, so make sure you snag your favorite holiday-themed character before it's too late!