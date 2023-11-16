RHOBH's Kyle Richards Reveals How Getting Sober Affected Her Marriage to Mauricio Umansky

Watch : Kyle Richards SLAMS Rumors She’s Faking Marriage Troubles

Kyle Richards is seeing things more clearly than ever—including the cracks in her marriage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about her sobriety journey on the Bravo series' Nov. 15 episode. During a lunch date with Dorit Kemsley in Las Vegas, Kyle's BFF attempted to understand her motivation for giving up alcohol and starting a health and fitness transformation.

"Do you think this whole not drinking and distancing yourself for a minute was to try to protect yourself get control?" Dorit asked, referencing Kyle's explosive season 12 blowout with Kathy Hilton. "Because obviously you have the trauma of falling out with your sister. That's traumatic."

Kyle replied, "I'm not a psychologist, but maybe so. I feel like I need to be really clear right now with everything."

However, when Dorit noted she misses enjoying cocktails and letting loose with her costar on vacation like they've done in so many past seasons of the show, the Halloween Ends actress insisted her newfound sobriety isn't just a phase.