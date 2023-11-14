Kel Mitchell Shares Health Update After Hospitalization

Kel Mitchell is trading in a Good Burger for a helping of good news.
Less than a week after he was hospitalized for a health scare, the comedian is sharing an update on how he's doing today.
"I'm doing way better, doing much better," Kel, joined by kids Wisdom and Honor, told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "You know the prayers, and all the love, that's been given out, yeah we're happy for that. Holding my family."
Also by his side during the 45-year-old's recovery? His longtime pal and Good Burger 2 costar Kenan Thompson, who reflected on what it was like to learning about his friend's health troubles.
"It's never good, it's never anything you look forward to hearing about your friend, especially through the media," the Saturday Night Live star explained. "You want to hear about your friends from your friends, or like the people that you actually know. But you know I just reached out immediately and as long as I was able to talk to him, the fam and everybody was there, and I know he's surrounded and protected that's kind of all that really mattered."
Kenan continued, "But yeah it's terrifying, because you just going through your day and it's the last thing on your mind, you know what I mean? Like he's one of the healthiest people I know basically, so yeah it was definitely shocking."
Kel was hospitalized Nov. 7 for symptoms he later described in an Instagram video as his right arm going numb, an inability to swallow and dizziness in addition to inhibited motor skills. Thankfully, his symptoms were ultimately due to a prior injury, and not something more serious.
"It was actually a bulging disc that I had from a prior injury that was pressing up against a nerve," the All That alum explained in the Nov. 10 post, "mimicking all those symptoms that I was going through."
He finished his video with a thank you to fans and loved ones for the support—and by throwing in a cheeky Kenan and Kel reference.
"I'm thanking God that I am good. Thank y'all for all the prayers and the comments," Kel said, before quipping, "Even the crazy ones. I saw the, 'Give him some orange soda in his IV.'"
Good Burger 2 premieres Nov. 22 on Paramount+.