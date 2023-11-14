Kel Mitchell Shares Health Update After Hospitalization

Watch : Kel Mitchell Speaks After Hospitalization

Kel Mitchell is trading in a Good Burger for a helping of good news.

Less than a week after he was hospitalized for a health scare, the comedian is sharing an update on how he's doing today.

"I'm doing way better, doing much better," Kel, joined by kids Wisdom and Honor, told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "You know the prayers, and all the love, that's been given out, yeah we're happy for that. Holding my family."

Also by his side during the 45-year-old's recovery? His longtime pal and Good Burger 2 costar Kenan Thompson, who reflected on what it was like to learning about his friend's health troubles.

"It's never good, it's never anything you look forward to hearing about your friend, especially through the media," the Saturday Night Live star explained. "You want to hear about your friends from your friends, or like the people that you actually know. But you know I just reached out immediately and as long as I was able to talk to him, the fam and everybody was there, and I know he's surrounded and protected that's kind of all that really mattered."