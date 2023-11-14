Long Live Kelsea Ballerini’s Flawless Reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Concert Kiss

Watch : Taylor Swift Runs to Kiss Travis Kelce After Concert

Kelsea Ballerini is rolling out the welcome mat for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's PDA era.

In fact, the "Penthouse" singer quite literally applauded Taylor for running up and planting a kiss on her NFL star boyfriend after her Nov. 11 Eras tour show in Buenos Aires, sharing her reaction to the now-viral moment on social media.

"Me watching our boy travis show up for our girl taylor," Kelsea wrote on her Nov. 12 TikTok, alongside a clip of herself slow clapping. "2023 THE YEAR OF RUNNING OFFSTAGE AND KISSING OUR MEN LETS GOOO."

Amid fans sharing their mutual excitement in the comments, some pointed out they have similar feelings about Kelsea's own ongoing romance with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

As one fan put it, "You and Chase. Taylor and Travis. Setting the bar high!!" Another wrote that Taylor and Kelsea are "finally getting their true Kings!"

However, Taylor and Travis' PDA wasn't the only headline-making moment during her show in Argentina. After all, she even gave the Kansas City Chiefs, who was watching the show with Taylor's dad Scott Swift, a shoutout during her song "Karma."