Long Live Kelsea Ballerini’s Flawless Reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Concert Kiss

Kelsea Ballerini is rolling out the welcome mat for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's PDA era.
In fact, the "Penthouse" singer quite literally applauded Taylor for running up and planting a kiss on her NFL star boyfriend after her Nov. 11 Eras tour show in Buenos Aires, sharing her reaction to the now-viral moment on social media.
"Me watching our boy travis show up for our girl taylor," Kelsea wrote on her Nov. 12 TikTok, alongside a clip of herself slow clapping. "2023 THE YEAR OF RUNNING OFFSTAGE AND KISSING OUR MEN LETS GOOO."
Amid fans sharing their mutual excitement in the comments, some pointed out they have similar feelings about Kelsea's own ongoing romance with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.
As one fan put it, "You and Chase. Taylor and Travis. Setting the bar high!!" Another wrote that Taylor and Kelsea are "finally getting their true Kings!"
However, Taylor and Travis' PDA wasn't the only headline-making moment during her show in Argentina. After all, she even gave the Kansas City Chiefs, who was watching the show with Taylor's dad Scott Swift, a shoutout during her song "Karma."
Instead of singing, "Karma is that guy on the screen coming straight home to me," she replaced the word "screen" with "Chiefs." A viral clip of the moment showed Travis smiling and putting his hands on his face as he heard the new lyric, while Scott, patted him on the back. As for the fans? Well, they could be heard fans cheering with delight.
@kelseaballerini
2023 really doing us right am i right ??? original sound - Kelsea Ballerini
Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34, began their romance earlier this fall, dazzling Swifties and football fans alike. And the Grammy winner has made it clear she's his cheer captain, supporting Travis and Kansas City at games alongside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as well as pals Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner.
For proof Taylor's game day looks never go out of style, keep reading…