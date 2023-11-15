Donna Kelce Reveals How Son Travis Kelce Blocks Out the Noise

Watch : Taylor Swift Runs to Kiss Travis Kelce After Concert

When it's game time, Travis Kelce is in the zone.

In fact, his mom Donna Kelce revealed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's strategy for blocking out any noise going on outside of a football stadium.

"I can tell you this, I think Travis can compartmentalize it," Donna, who recently partnered with Ancestry, exclusively told E! News. "He can be in the moment and talk to somebody and not worry about what else is going on around him."

As she explained, both Travis and his brother—Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce—are professionals who've dealt with being in the spotlight for years.

However, with their teams' headline-making 2023 Super Bowl faceoff combined with Travis' budding romance with Taylor Swift—there's been extra attention on the Kelce family this year.

"This is just like times 10," Donna noted, adding that at this point in their lives, both Travis and Jason are "very happy that they've had the success that they have and they know that that comes along with it."