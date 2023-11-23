Why Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith Keeps Her Holiday Meals Simple

Watch : Prue Leith Dishes on Meeting Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

Prue Leith's favorite holiday meals will give you some food for thought.

While the Great British Bake Off judge is used to feasting on elaborate dishes on the competition series, she's all about keeping it simple around this time of year.

"Between my husband and me," Prue, married to John Playfair, told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "we have 11 grandchildren and their parents, so there's a lot of family. If we all ever get into the same room, which is extremely rare, there's about 30 of us." She has two children, Danny Kruger and Li-Da Kruger, who she shared with late husband Rayne Kruger.

That's why Prue's hot take is to stick to the basics.

"We tend to have really simple food that we know everybody is going to like," she explained. "It doesn't necessarily have to be all that festive. We have mac and cheese, spaghetti and meatballs, tomato sauce."

But remember, simple doesn't equal store-bought.

"It will be homemade," she noted. "I never buy ready-made meals."