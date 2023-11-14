Adam Johnson Tragedy: Man Arrested on Suspicion of Manslaughter After Ice Hockey Player's Death

Watch : Adam Johnson Tragedy: Police Investigate Hockey Player's Death

Authorities have released new details on their investigation into the death of Adam Johnson.

Two weeks after the ice hockey player was fatally injured during a game, a man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, South Yorkshire Police announced on Nov. 14. The unnamed person remains in police custody.

Johnson, a member of the British professional club Nottingham Panthers, was playing in the Challenge Cup match at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Oct. 28 when he collided with a member of the opposing Sheffield Steelers, appearing to suffer an injury to the neck.

The following day, Johnson's team shared that he'd passed away.

According to a Nov. 14 press release from authorities, a post-mortem examination confirmed that the 29-year-old died as a result of a fatal neck injury.

"Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances," Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said in the release. "We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation."