Adam Johnson Tragedy: Man Arrested on Suspicion of Manslaughter After Ice Hockey Player's Death

Authorities have released new details on their investigation into the death of Adam Johnson.
Two weeks after the ice hockey player was fatally injured during a game, a man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, South Yorkshire Police announced on Nov. 14. The unnamed person remains in police custody.
Johnson, a member of the British professional club Nottingham Panthers, was playing in the Challenge Cup match at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Oct. 28 when he collided with a member of the opposing Sheffield Steelers, appearing to suffer an injury to the neck.
The following day, Johnson's team shared that he'd passed away.
According to a Nov. 14 press release from authorities, a post-mortem examination confirmed that the 29-year-old died as a result of a fatal neck injury.
"Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances," Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said in the release. "We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation."
"Adam's death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world," he continued. "We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process. Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue."
Authorities first announced the launch of their investigation in late October following Johnson's death.
"Detectives have been carrying out a range of enquiries including reviewing footage, talking to witnesses and seeking the advice and support of highly specialized experts to seek to understand the circumstances surrounding what happened," South Yorkshire Police shared in an Oct. 31 statement. "We have also been working closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our investigation."
"As with all unexpected and sudden deaths, it is standard practice for police to investigate the circumstances fully and feedback our findings to HM Coroner," authorities added. "Our officers have now left the scene, however due to the complex nature of this tragic and unprecedented incident, it is likely the wider investigation will take some time."
At the time, Police also encouraged the community not to speculate on the case as they continue to investigate.
Following news of Johnson's death, his team as well as his loved ones paid tribute to the Minnesota native.
"My sweet sweet angel," Johnson's partner Ryan Locke wrote on Instagram Oct. 30. "I'll miss you forever and love you always."