Eva Longoria Debuts Chic Layered Bob in Must-See Transformation

Eva Longoria's new look is flamin' hot.

The Desperate Housewives alum recently turned heads with her dramatic hair transformation, unveiling an unexpected choppy, layered bob for fall. Eva, whose signature style had consisted of chest-length tresses—debuted her fresh cut at the Academy Women's Luncheon in Los Angeles on Nov. 9.

For the afternoon event, the Flamin' Hot director commanded the room with her shoulder-grazing chop, which was styled in sleek, straight strands and parted in the center. She paired her new haircut—which came courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves—with an all-Chanel look that consisted of a sparkly black sequined top, high-waisted trousers and a cropped tweed jacket.

As for Eva's accessories? The 48-year-old kept it classic, clutching a black quilted Chanel handbag, a silver charm necklace and dainty drop earrings. A bright strawberry-red lip added extra oomph to her chic attire.

And if that weren't exciting enough, Eva took her bob for another spin later that night, attending Glamour's 2023 Women of the Year Awards in Mexico City. For the evening event, she shined bright in a glimmering silver sequined gown that featured a plunging neckline, ruched bodice and puffed shoulder sleeves.