Matt LeBlanc Says Goodbye to "Brother" Matthew Perry in Heartbreaking Message

Watch : Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Mourn His Death

Matt LeBlanc will never forget his friend Matthew Perry.

Two weeks after Perry's death, his Friends costar is reflecting on the memories they made together on the hit series.

"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye," LeBlanc, who starred as Joey Tribbiani in the NBC sitcom along Perry's character Chandler Bing, wrote on Instagram Nov. 14. "The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend."

"I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never," he continued. "Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love."

LeBlanc, who also shared a series of photos with Perry from Friends, concluded his tribute with a lighthearted joke to his pal. As he quipped, "I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Perry passed away on Oct. 28 at his home in Southern California after an apparent drowning. The beloved Fools Rush In star was 54.