Matt LeBlanc Says Goodbye to "Brother" Matthew Perry in Heartbreaking Message

Matt LeBlanc will never forget his friend Matthew Perry.
Two weeks after Perry's death, his Friends costar is reflecting on the memories they made together on the hit series.
"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye," LeBlanc, who starred as Joey Tribbiani in the NBC sitcom along Perry's character Chandler Bing, wrote on Instagram Nov. 14. "The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend."
"I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never," he continued. "Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love."
LeBlanc, who also shared a series of photos with Perry from Friends, concluded his tribute with a lighthearted joke to his pal. As he quipped, "I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."
Perry passed away on Oct. 28 at his home in Southern California after an apparent drowning. The beloved Fools Rush In star was 54.
Two days later, on Oct. 30, the Friends cast—including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer—came together to mourn Perry.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the five stars shared in a joint statement to E! News. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."
"There is so much to say," they continued, "but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
Actress Maggie Wheeler—who played Perry's love interest Janice—was also among the Friends family members who reflected on their time with him.
"The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on," she wrote on Instagram Oct. 28. "I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."
On Nov. 3, Perry was laid to rest at a private funeral at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, with Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer reportedly among those in attendance.
As Perry's loved ones continue to mourn his death, keep reading for more tributes to the late star...