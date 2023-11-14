Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann Expecting First Baby

Watch : Giannina Gibelli Open to Getting ENGAGED to Blake Horstmann

This couple's paradise just got a little rosier.

Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor in Paradise's Blake Horstmann are expecting their first child together.

"We are completely over the moon," the couple exclusively told E! News on Nov. 14. "It was the best surprise we could have asked for and we can't wait to meet our little angel in just a few more months."

Though their little one arrives in spring 2024, the parents-to-be—who met while filming Paramount+'s All Star Shore in 2021—are still in awe over what their future holds.

"First comes love, then comes baby H," the pair captioned a joint Instagram post, which featured sweet images from a maternity shoot, taken by photographer Chase Burford. "We're so grateful that life led us here."

When it comes to the news, their friends and family are here for the right reasons—and to celebrate.