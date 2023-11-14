Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann Expecting First Baby

Two years after meeting on All Star Shore, Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli and Bachelorette's Blake Horstmann are expecting their first baby: "We are completely over the moon."

Watch: Giannina Gibelli Open to Getting ENGAGED to Blake Horstmann

This couple's paradise just got a little rosier. 

Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor in Paradise's Blake Horstmann are expecting their first child together. 

"We are completely over the moon," the couple exclusively told E! News on Nov. 14. "It was the best surprise we could have asked for and we can't wait to meet our little angel in just a few more months."

Though their little one arrives in spring 2024, the parents-to-be—who met while filming Paramount+'s All Star Shore in 2021—are still in awe over what their future holds.

"First comes love, then comes baby H," the pair captioned a joint Instagram post, which featured sweet images from a maternity shoot, taken by photographer Chase Burford. "We're so grateful that life led us here."

When it comes to the news, their friends and family are here for the right reasons—and to celebrate.

"Why did this make me tear up!" Love is Blind's Deepti Vempati wrote with a white heart. "Soo happy for you both."

Meanwhile, Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia commented alongside the crying emoji, "Congratulations to you both," and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi added, "Love this for you both! Congrats!"

Courtesy of Chase Burford

Since they began dating, the couple has often shared an inside look into their relationship—including the sweet way Blake asked Giannina to move in with him in Nov. 2022, and the couple's first anniversary trip to Buena Visa, CO., a month later. 

"To the absolute loml: life was leading me to you the entire time and it's undeniably sweeter with you in it," Giannina wrote on Instagram at the time, "a whole year, who would've thought?!"

To see more of the couple's cutest moments from over the years, keep reading. 

Instagram
New Kind of Love

Back in January 2022, E! News confirmed that Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli were dating. 

Instagram
Real Tea

After meeting on Paramount+'s reality show All Star Shore, the pair realized they wanted to be more than just co-stars. 

Instagram
That Smile

"I've never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that so I didn't know who he was," Giannina told E! News at iHeartRadio's KIISFM Wango Tango. "He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big ole smile at me and that's how I met him right on the beach."

Instagram
Snuggle Time

It wasn't until June 29, 2022—the day All Star Shore premiered—when Blake and Giannina confirmed their relationship by going Instagram official. 

Instagram
Better Together

"All creds go to @allstarshoreofficial," Giannina shared on Instagram when posing with her man. 

Alex Vargas
Date Night Done Right

The couple travels to Blended Festival in Nashville where Blake performed a DJ set at the two-day music, wine and culinary festival presented by My Wine Society.

Instagram
Not Your Average Co-Star

"He's very respectful, but I don't think that they know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is," Giannina told E! News when describing Blake. "He's doing his DJ gig now and just watching him reach all these new heights and all these goals, I don't think a lot of people know that he has it in him, but he definitely does."

 

Instagram
Cheers to Romance

PDA alert! 

Instagram
Cheers to Love

"Happy…Just so damn happy @gianninagibelli," Blake shared on Instagram with a collage of photos. 

Instagram
A Shore Thing

"My worst kept secret," Giannina captioned on Instagram. "See why I have been so happy this year on @allstarshoreofficial @paramountplus." 

 
