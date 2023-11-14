RHOBH Producer Confronts Kyle Richards About Rumors She's Faking Marriage Troubles for TV

Kyle Richards is setting the record straight once and for all.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is addressing rumors she's fabricating her ongoing marriage troubles with husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky for ratings and relevance in a candid conversation with the Bravo series' Executive Producer Alex Baskin.
"What human being would create a story like this?" the Halloween Ends actress pondered on the inaugural episode of Baskin's new podcast Bravo's Hot Mic released Nov. 14. "No offense, Alex. I love you and everybody with the show. Who would do that for ratings? Put their family through this. That is one of the dumbest things I've maybe ever heard in these 13 years. I'm going to pretend that I'm separated and torture my children? So that people tune in?"
Kyle—who share daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15, with the real estate mogul—went on to slam speculation that their relationship issues are anything but authentic.
"When people talk about, 'Oh, they do these things to be relevant,' I'm already on the show 13 years," the 54-year-old continued. "I care about being relevant to my friends and family. Yes, I'm on television, but I'm good. I'm not looking to be more relevant. I would never put my family through this ever."
Calling the accusations "so annoying and so frustrating," the reality star also confronted other rumors that have gotten under her skin as of late.
"I also hear a lot of things online that, 'Oh, Kyle and Mauricio, they have an open marriage. That Kyle's only with him for the money,'" she told Baskin. "He had no money when I married him, you idiots! He didn't have any money. 'She just stays there and puts up with all this so that she can just keep spending his money.' First of all, it's our money that he didn't have before."
Kyle's candid admissions come amid her and Mauricio's marriage troubles playing out on the current season of RHOBH.
Since announcing they separated back in July, the longtime couple have since revealed their future together remains a questions mark as they figure out what they both want in the end.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
The new podcast Bravo's Hot Mic is available now through a paid subscription ($3.99 per month) on your preferred podcast service with new episodes released bi-weekly.
Keep reading to relive the timeline of Kyle and Mauricio's split.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)