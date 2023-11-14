RHOBH Producer Confronts Kyle Richards About Rumors She's Faking Marriage Troubles for TV

Watch : Kyle Richards BREAKS DOWN Over Mauricio Split

Kyle Richards is setting the record straight once and for all.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is addressing rumors she's fabricating her ongoing marriage troubles with husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky for ratings and relevance in a candid conversation with the Bravo series' Executive Producer Alex Baskin.

"What human being would create a story like this?" the Halloween Ends actress pondered on the inaugural episode of Baskin's new podcast Bravo's Hot Mic released Nov. 14. "No offense, Alex. I love you and everybody with the show. Who would do that for ratings? Put their family through this. That is one of the dumbest things I've maybe ever heard in these 13 years. I'm going to pretend that I'm separated and torture my children? So that people tune in?"

Kyle—who share daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15, with the real estate mogul—went on to slam speculation that their relationship issues are anything but authentic.